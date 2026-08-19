POWERGRID receives PMIS award for innovation in internship exit pathways

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has received the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) Recognition of Partner Company Award in the ‘Innovation in Exit Pathways’ category for its efforts to facilitate employment opportunities for interns after completion of their training.

POWERGRID Director (Personnel) Dr Yatindra Dwivedi receives the PMIS Recognition of Partner Company Award in New Delhi on August 14.

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The award was presented to Dr Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), along with B K Mundu, Executive Director-HRD, and the POWERGRID team at a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on August 14.

The award was presented by Dr Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in the presence of Anshuman Patnaik, Additional Secretary, and D Balamurugan, Joint Secretary.

6,265 internship opportunities offered

The PMIS was launched in December 2024 to provide internship opportunities and practical workplace exposure to young people. POWERGRID joined the scheme as a partner company on a pan-India basis and participated in both Pilot Rounds 1 and 2.

According to the company, it offered a total of 6,265 internship opportunities under PMIS until December 2025. The company has also focused on creating potential employment pathways for interns after their training period.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of this effort, POWERGRID worked with the Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC) to facilitate the registration of interns who underwent training with the company on the Rozgaar portal. The details were uploaded to help connect trained candidates with employment opportunities in the power transmission sector. Focus on post-internship opportunities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of this effort, POWERGRID worked with the Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC) to facilitate the registration of interns who underwent training with the company on the Rozgaar portal. The details were uploaded to help connect trained candidates with employment opportunities in the power transmission sector. Focus on post-internship opportunities {{/usCountry}}

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POWERGRID said information about the available employment pathways was also shared with agencies operating in the power transmission sector. The initiative is intended to help interns explore opportunities based on the skills and practical experience gained during their training.

The company’s approach also covers candidates undergoing apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961, as well as participants in POWERGRID’s skill development initiatives related to power transmission line tower erection and stringing.

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The recognition comes as the company seeks to link internship and skill development programmes more closely with employment opportunities in the sector.

POWERGRID’s transmission network

As of July 31, 2026, POWERGRID had commissioned and was operating 292 substations, more than 1,86,889 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 6,37,016 MVA of transformation capacity, according to the company.

The company said it has continued to adopt technological tools, automation and digital solutions across its operations. These measures have helped it maintain an average transmission system availability of more than 99.84%.

The PMIS recognition highlights POWERGRID’s efforts to extend the benefits of internship and skill development programmes beyond training by creating potential pathways for candidates to enter the power transmission workforce.