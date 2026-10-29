Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday accused Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia of being linked to financial transactions worth ₹736.96 crore, citing a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a disproportionate-assets case. Cheema also criticised the Akali Dal and the BJP over the drug crisis in Punjab during the 2007-2017 government.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema speaks at a press conference in Chandigarh

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Addressing a press conference, Cheema said the chargesheet examined transactions routed through a network of companies and raised questions about the source and movement of funds. He cited entities including Saraya Industries Private Limited, Peregrine Saraya Organics Private Limited, SD Beverages Private Limited, United Wines and Akash Spirits Private Limited.

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The case stems from FIR No. 22, registered on June 25, 2025, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation covers the period from March 2, 2007, to March 31, 2017. The latest filing follows the initial chargesheet submitted in August 2025.

Cheema alleged that the financial transactions were linked to proceeds from drug-related activities. The allegations have not been established as proof of criminal guilt, and the legal process will determine the case. Majithia has rejected the charges, describing them as baseless, according to media reports.

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{{^usCountry}} Cheema also criticised the previous Akali-BJP government, alleging that the spread of chitta, a term commonly used for heroin in Punjab, caused widespread harm to young people and families. He questioned the BJP’s record on drug trafficking and raised concerns over heroin seizures at Gujarat ports. His claims about political coordination to extend drug networks into Punjab were not independently substantiated in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cheema also criticised the previous Akali-BJP government, alleging that the spread of chitta, a term commonly used for heroin in Punjab, caused widespread harm to young people and families. He questioned the BJP’s record on drug trafficking and raised concerns over heroin seizures at Gujarat ports. His claims about political coordination to extend drug networks into Punjab were not independently substantiated in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said the Aam Aadmi Party government’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign had resulted in more than 80,000 arrests since March 2022. He said the campaign targeted trafficking networks and included efforts to provide treatment to people affected by addiction.

Cheema said the government would continue its anti-drug drive. The press conference combined claims about the ongoing financial investigation with broader political criticism of rival parties and their handling of drug-related issues in the state.

Majithia rejects charges, calls case politically motivated

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Majithia has rejected the allegations against him, describing the chargesheet as a “bundle of lies”. He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of presenting a disproportionate-assets case as a drug trafficking case to divert public attention. Majithia claimed that despite constituting four special investigation teams (SITs), the government had failed to establish its allegations or produce concrete evidence linking him to the alleged ₹736-crore drug money.

Majithia also questioned the government’s claims, saying the legal proceedings had raised doubts about its case. He maintained that he would continue raising public issues and asserted that the truth would prevail. His remarks came after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau filed a supplementary chargesheet spanning more than 52,000 pages in a Mohali court. The allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings.