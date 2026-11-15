Punjab launches youth quiz with ₹1 crore top prize

Punjab has launched ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’, a quiz competition for residents aged 15 to 30, with a cash prize of ₹1 crore for the winner. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said it aims to promote learning and prepare young people for government recruitment examinations. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT_PRINT)

The competition will have 11 rounds. Nine rounds will be online, followed by district contests and a state-level final. Online rounds are scheduled for November 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29, and December 1, 3, 5 and 7. District finals will take place on December 9, with the grand finale on December 17.

The winner will receive ₹1 crore, while four runners-up will get ₹10 lakh each. Eight other participants securing places on the leaderboard will receive ₹5 lakh each. The government says 10,000 participants will receive cash awards.

The quiz is open to Punjab residents aged 15 to 30 years as on January 1, 2027. Questions will cover Punjab’s history, geography, art, culture, general knowledge, current affairs, aptitude and governance. The question bank will contain about 50,000 questions, Mann said, following patterns used in recruitment examinations for constable, patwari and Punjab Civil Services posts.

Each question will have four options and one correct answer. Participants will be shown the correct answer after attempting a question. They will have 20 seconds to respond, and rounds cannot be paused.

Registration will close on November 28 through the competition’s app or portal. The detailed schedule says registration opens on November 14, while the launch announcement gives November 15 as the start date. A mock quiz will help participants familiarise themselves with the platform.

The top 10 participants from each district will qualify for the district round, and each district winner will advance to the final. Mann said the process would be transparent and urged young people to participate.