Punjab minister Aman Arora woos UAE investors, assures seamless clearances and full support

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora on Monday met UAE International Investment Council (UAEIIC) Secretary General H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai, inviting UAE investors to explore opportunities in Punjab.

Punjab minister and AAP leader Aman Arora (HT Photo)

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Arora highlighted Punjab’s economic potential and invited UAE investors to enter high-growth sectors through government, semi-government and private-sector partnerships. He assured investors seeking to establish or expand operations in Punjab of complete administrative support, handholding and logistical facilitation from the state government.

He said the government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships with UAE-based investors and institutional funds. Arora also highlighted Invest Punjab, the state’s single-window platform designed to facilitate smooth investment processes and provide prompt statutory approvals and clearances.

“Punjab offers a highly conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem, excellent multimodal connectivity, skilled technical manpower, and a transparent governance framework,” Arora said, inviting UAE business leaders to participate in Punjab’s economic growth journey.

The UAEIIC, which brings together UAE public and private entities to channel outward foreign direct investment, welcomed Punjab’s proactive outreach. Discussions focused on strengthening institutional linkages to enable direct capital flows and joint ventures between the UAE and Punjab.

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{{^usCountry}} Arora expressed confidence that the engagement would become an important milestone for deeper economic cooperation, stronger business ties and substantial investment pipelines in Punjab. He said the discussions reflected the Mann government’s commitment to attracting global capital while accelerating industrial development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arora expressed confidence that the engagement would become an important milestone for deeper economic cooperation, stronger business ties and substantial investment pipelines in Punjab. He said the discussions reflected the Mann government’s commitment to attracting global capital while accelerating industrial development. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister’s Dubai outreach was aimed at presenting Punjab as an attractive destination for UAE capital, backed by investor-friendly reforms, connectivity, skilled manpower and responsive administrative support across sectors today.