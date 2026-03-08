Rory McIlroy, Austin Smotherman WD from Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy withdrew ahead of his third round Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a back injury. HT Image

Austin Smotherman pulled out during his round, also with a back injury, at the Bay Hil Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

World No. 2 McIlroy of Northern Ireland was 4-under through two rounds at the PGA Tour's signature event, nine shots behind 36-hole leader Daniel Berger.

"While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back," McIlroy said in a statement, via PGA Tour Communications. "As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back. Unfortunately, I'm not able to continue and have to withdraw. I was excited to compete this weekend. I wish the Arnold Palmer Invitational a great finish and look forward to being back next year."

McIlroy, 36, was playing his third PGA Tour event of the season. The five-time major winner finished T14 at Pebble Beach and T2 at The Genesis Invitational last month.

McIlroy's availability is now in question for the Players Championship next week, where he is the defending champion.

Smotherman bogeyed three of the first five holes Saturday before leaving the course.

Smotherman, 31, opened with a 2-over 74 on Thursday before carding a 1-under 71 on Friday.

He was the runner-up last week at the Cognizant Classic for his second top-10 finish of the 2026 season.

Smotherman has four professional wins, three on the Korn Ferry Tour and one on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

