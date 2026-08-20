Russia opens the door to its market for India: a permanent trading floor launches in Navi Mumbai

India and Russia have spent decades strengthening their strategic partnership in politics, defense and energy - and now that closeness is moving to a new level, extending into everyday commerce. On August 21, 2026, the Russian National Pavilion under the national brand “Made in Russia” is opening in Navi Mumbai — the first permanent venue in the Belapur Central Business District, where Indian businesses will gain direct and convenient access to Russian manufacturers of food products, cosmetics and everyday consumer goods.

Strategic foundation, commercial superstructure

Russia opens the door to its market for India

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Bilateral relations between Russia and India go back a long way: the Declaration on Strategic Partnership was signed in 2000, and in 2010 the status was elevated to a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, covering energy, defense, trade, technology, education and culture. But for a long time the structure of trade turnover rested on large raw-material and energy contracts rather than on a mass presence of finished products.

The target set in 2024 by the leaders of Russia and India to increase trade turnover to $100 billion by 2030 has received solid confirmation: by the end of 2024, the volume of mutual trade already reached about $70 billion. However, foreign trade experts agree: without diversification — which means, without growth in non-resource exports in both directions — the target is unattainable. That is exactly why the Indian side is receiving the Russian National Pavilion under the national brand “Made in Russia” as permanent operating infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} “The opening of the pavilion in Navi Mumbai is not a one-off event, but the first stage in deploying comprehensive infrastructure in India for promoting Russian goods. We are laying the foundation for a long-term presence: the professional space for B2B communications will be followed by the creation of national stores on the largest marketplaces and the development of a network of branded retail outlets under the unified “Made in Russia” brand. Our goal is to create a permanent and convenient ecosystem for the discerning Indian consumer to choose and purchase quality Russian products,” said Konstantin Evstyukhin, Managing Director for the Development of the “Made in Russia” Pavilion Network at the Russian Export Center, outlining the project’s prospects. What this changes for Indian business {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The opening of the pavilion in Navi Mumbai is not a one-off event, but the first stage in deploying comprehensive infrastructure in India for promoting Russian goods. We are laying the foundation for a long-term presence: the professional space for B2B communications will be followed by the creation of national stores on the largest marketplaces and the development of a network of branded retail outlets under the unified “Made in Russia” brand. Our goal is to create a permanent and convenient ecosystem for the discerning Indian consumer to choose and purchase quality Russian products,” said Konstantin Evstyukhin, Managing Director for the Development of the “Made in Russia” Pavilion Network at the Russian Export Center, outlining the project’s prospects. What this changes for Indian business {{/usCountry}}

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For Indian distributors, retailers and manufacturing companies seeking to diversify their supply chains, the Russian National Pavilion offers a practical mechanism: direct negotiations with Russian manufacturers without foreign intermediaries, the opportunity to test products before signing contracts, access to niche and regional suppliers, and support with customs and certification procedures that usually slow down cross-border deals. Tastings, presentations and business meetings at the venue are designed to shorten the path from first acquaintance with a product to signing an agreement.

The exhibition features food and confectionery products, beverages, natural cosmetics, household goods and select technology solutions from companies such as MAKFA, “United Confectioners,” “Tatspirtprom,” the “Miratorg” group and the “Afanasy” brewery. The venue will be run locally by the Indian company RAI FAMILY CORP LLP, which is responsible for logistics, customs clearance and promotion within local retail chains — a solution that relieves Russian exporters of the need to navigate the nuances of the Indian retail sector on their own.

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“August 21, 2026 is a landmark date for Russian-Indian economic cooperation. We are opening the Russian National Pavilion under the national brand “Made in Russia” — a modern space that brings together, under a single brand, the best examples of Russian products: from food and cosmetics to high-tech solutions,” emphasized Mamed Akhmedov, head of the Russian Export Center’s representative office in India.

Part of a global strategy, not a one-off gesture

The Russian National Pavilion in Navi Mumbai is not an isolated project. Similar venues under the “Made in Russia” brand are already operating in China, Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Egypt and Jordan. For Delhi, this is a signal: Russia is building permanent export infrastructure across the entire Global South, and its presence in India is part of this broader strategy of shifting focus away from raw material exports.

What’s behind the “Made in Russia” brand

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“Made in Russia” is a state program for promoting Russian goods and services under a unified brand, which the Russian Export Center has been implementing for almost ten years. The national brand unites more than 2,500 companies and over 35 product categories.

Certified products under this brand can be purchased online and in retail in China, Vietnam, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

As part of the program, companies’ products undergo voluntary certification against one or more criteria: reliability, uniqueness, environmental friendliness and organic origin. For Indian buyers, participation in the program serves as an additional signal: the supplier has already passed vetting before negotiations even begin.

From first acquaintance to long-term cooperation

The Russian National Pavilion under the national brand “Made in Russia” in Navi Mumbai turns the search for new suppliers and partners into a living dialogue. Indian buyers will be able to see and try products, discuss their potential for the local market, and select goods capable of attracting customers. Russian manufacturers will get the chance to present their brands directly to those who create the assortment of Indian stores.

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In this way, gradual familiarity with Russian goods can grow into first deliveries, new partnerships and a wider choice for Indian consumers.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.