Sacred Heart rallies from 14 points down to beat LIU on game-ending field goal 24-21

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Matt Kling kicked a 21-yard field goal as time ran out and Sacred Heart rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Long Island University 24-21 on Saturday. HT Image

Jack Snyder connected with Payton Rhoades on a 42-yard gain to the 10-yard line with a minute to go and three rushing plays set up the game-winning kick.

The Pioneers trailed 21-7 after the Sharks’ Jaylin Lucas recovered a muffed line-drive punt that went off the receiver’s fingertips and into the end zone early in the third quarter.

The Pioneers cut the lead to seven on John Michalski’s 3-yard run to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive late in the third and tied the game on Curtis Whiting's 5-yard run after the Sharks muffed a punt with 12 minutes remaining.

Long Island scored in the first and last minute of the opening half for a 14-7 lead. Luca Stanzani scored on a 75-yard run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. O’Shawn Ross scored on a 1-yard run with 56 seconds left in the half.

Sacred Heart’s first-half TD came on Mitchell Summers’ 14-yard run late in the second quarter.

Snyder threw for 193 yards but was intercepted twice while Summers rushed for 105 yards on 24 carries.

Stanzani rushed for 87 yards and a TD for the Sharks, who passed for just 19 yards.

LIU was coming off a 28-23 win over Eastern Michigan, its first-ever victory over an FBS school.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.