Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 price in India: Monthly EMI breakdown and buying guide

Why may the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 be considered for purchase in India?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 features a larger cover screen and high-end performance in a foldable design. (Bajaj Finance)

A phone that folds in half and fits in a pocket used to mean dealing with a cramped outer screen, a visible crease, and a noticeably heavy device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 offers an alternative. It is a foldable offering a full tablet-sized inner display alongside a cover screen wide enough for real one-handed use. Whether a user juggles work across multiple apps, consumes a lot of content on the go, or simply wants a foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold8 provides several features.

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With Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance, the price can be divided into monthly payments. Users can explore options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 on EMI to find a monthly instalment plan that fits their budget before they head to a store.

What does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 offer at its price?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 combines a larger usable cover screen, a less visible crease on the inner display, and high-end performance in a 201 g book-style foldable available in India today.

Usable one-handed experience: A wider 5.5-inch cover display with a 10:16 aspect ratio means users can browse, reply to messages, and scroll through content without opening the phone, making it feel more like a regular smartphone in daily use.

Less visible crease on the inner display: Flex Titanium display technology uses a titanium support plate under the 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED panel to reduce visible fold lines, so the inner screen feels closer to a tablet than a traditional foldable.

High-end performance: The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, handles heavy multitasking, gaming, and AI-powered Galaxy features smoothly, even during extended sessions.

Lightest foldable in its class: At 201 g, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed to be manageable to hold for long periods, which may help limit hand fatigue during calls, reading, and content consumption throughout the day.

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Specification Details Inner display 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED (4:3) Cover display 5.5-inch (10:16) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3 nm) RAM 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery 4,800 mAh Weight 201 g Display tech Flex Titanium View All

What are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 price and storage variants in India?

{{^usCountry}} The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 comes in three storage variants, allowing users to select one based on how much they store on their device and how long they plan to keep it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 comes in three storage variants, allowing users to select one based on how much they store on their device and how long they plan to keep it. {{/usCountry}}

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Variant Price 12GB RAM + 256GB Rs. 1,79,999 12GB RAM + 512GB Rs. 1,99,999 16GB RAM + 1TB Rs. 2,39,999

Disclaimer: Prices may differ based on location and time. Visit a Bajaj Finance partner store for the latest pricing.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 cost per month on Easy EMIs?

Breaking the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8's price into monthly instalments makes it more manageable, allowing buyers to purchase a foldable without paying the full amount at once.

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Variant Price 12-month EMI 18-month EMI 24-month EMI 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,79,999 Rs. 16,416/month Rs. 11,388/month Rs. 8,791/month 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 18,241/month Rs. 12,653/month Rs. 9,768/month 16GB + 1TB Rs. 2,39,999 Rs. 21,891/month Rs. 15,183/month Rs. 11,721/month

Disclaimer: EMI figures are indicative and may vary based on tenure, processing fees, and applicable interest rates. Please confirm final figures at the time of purchase at a Bajaj Finance partner store.

Which Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 variant may suit different users?

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The choice between the three variants depends on how a person uses the phone daily and how long they plan to keep it before upgrading.

User type Recommended variant Reason Everyday users and casual photographers 12GB + 256GB Sufficient for daily apps, streaming, and regular photography Heavy multitaskers and content creators 12GB + 512GB More room for large files, 4K videos, and demanding workflows Power users and long-term keepers 16GB + 1TB Provides additional storage and performance capacity

How can buyers purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 on EMI?

The Insta EMI Card allows buyers to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 through Easy EMIs at Bajaj Finance partner stores without needing a credit card. For those new to this process, this guide on how to buy on EMI explains the steps before a visit to a store.

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Before visiting the store:

Check the card loan offer: Users can log in to the Bajaj Finance app or website to confirm their pre-approved card loan offer and available limit before heading out, so they know the amount available to them.

Locate a partner store: Buyers can find a nearby Bajaj Finance partner electronics store in their city that stocks the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and carries the variant they want.

Decide on a variant: Buyers can choose their preferred storage option and colour beforehand, so they spend less time deciding at the counter.

At the store:

Request EMI payment: Buyers can inform the billing staff that they wish to pay using the Insta EMI Card, without having to arrange the full amount upfront.

Select a tenure: Buyers can pick a repayment period that keeps the monthly instalment aligned with their regular expenses, using the EMI table above as a reference.

Complete verification: Buyers can enter their card details and One Time Password to finish the transaction, then take the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 home the same day.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 suitable for different users?

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The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 suits users who want a device that combines smartphone and tablet functions in a foldable format. For users who multitask heavily, consume a lot of content, or prefer a phone that has a foldable design, the wider cover screen and near crease-free inner display may be relevant considerations. With Bajaj Finance Easy EMIs and the Insta EMI Card, the price can be divided into monthly instalments.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.