Samsung’s new-gen foldables get an ‘ultra’ boost

Samsung has officially introduced its seventh-generation foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 – at the annual Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. This year’s upgrades push the envelope in design, camera capability, AI features, and durability, raising the stakes in a maturing foldables segment. Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 launched: Samsung's latest foldables offer stunning upgrades

With sleeker designs, upgraded hardware, and even deeper integration of Galaxy AI, both models are all-set to make a splash in the premium smartphone market, bringing together advanced technology with enhanced user functionality.

What’s even better? Those pre-booking and buying their new foldable smartphones early can avail of jaw-dropping offers to the tune of ₹12,000. Read on to know more.

Galaxy Z Fold7: Slimmest and Lightest Samsung Fold with Ultra Fundamentals

Form Factor: The Galaxy Z Fold7 is poised to be Samsung’s most refined foldable yet. Notably slimmer and lighter than its predecessors, it measures just 8.9 mm when folded and weighs in at 215 grams, which is a technical feat of sorts for a dual-screen device. The company has prioritised portability without compromising on the immersive screen experience that has defined the Fold line.

Performance: Samsung has continued its focus on high-performance internals, with the Galaxy Z Fold7 powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite for Galaxy chip, a processor optimised for enhanced efficiency and sustained performance under heavy workloads. This ensures a seamless and responsive user experience

Camera: Photography on foldables often is low on priority compared to traditional flagships, but the Galaxy Z Fold7 seeks to close that gap with its Ultra Camera specs. The camera array now includes a 200 MP main sensor alongside an ultra-wide lens equipped with macro capabilities. There is also a 10 MP cover selfie camera with a 100° field of view, aided by ProVisual Engine enhancements that promise better colour accuracy, low-light performance, and AI-assisted framing.

Display: The screen brightness now peaks 44% higher than the previous generation, aided by Vision Booster technology, allowing more vivid visuals even in direct sunlight. The display is further protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic2, a new material touted for higher scratch resistance. Samsung also uses Advanced Armor Aluminum for the frame, which contributes to overall rigidity, lending it Ultra Durability.

AI features: Another standout innovation is the live integration of Gemini on the Galaxy Z Fold7. AI integration via Galaxy AI is now more deeply embedded, offering live summarisation, smart reply features, and real-time interpreter tools signalling Samsung’s intent to integrate AI as a core utility rather than a bolt-on.

Galaxy Z Flip7: A Sleek AI Companion for the Creative Generation

Form Factor: Galaxy Z Flip7 looks great – it is the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Flip ever, further enhancing its pocketability and stylish appeal. The Galaxy Z Flip7 maintains its charm as a pocketable fashion-forward smartphone, but the upgrades this year shift focus firmly toward functionality.

Flex Window: The outer Infinity Flex Window has been upgraded for better visibility and interaction, now boasting a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring 2X smoother scrolling and usability in various lighting conditions.

Camera: Creativity is a key focus area in this upgrade. The Galaxy Z Flip7 has been upgraded with a dual-camera setup, including a 50 MP wide and a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor. For social media-driven users, the FlexCam experience allows partial folding to stabilise the camera while shooting, and a new Zoom Rocker makes one-handed zooming more intuitive.

Creativity: A standout addition is the ability to apply filters and settings directly from the cover screen letting users customise content before even unfolding the phone. Interpreter Mode, also accessible from the Flex Window, expands the real-world utility of the device beyond just aesthetic appeal.

Durability: Like the Galaxy Z Fold7, the Galaxy Z Flip7 also features the new Armor Aluminum construction, making it Samsung’s most durable Flip phone to date. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, in a body made from Armor Aluminium2. The smartphone houses the largest battery yet in the Flip series – 4,300 mAh – supported by a next-gen 3nm processor aimed at optimising battery efficiency for longer daily usage.

Colours, Access and Availability

The exciting new foldables have been introduced in two finishes – Shadow Blue and Mint – and are open for pre-booking via Samsung’s official site. Early buyers can access benefits valued at ₹12,000, including memory upgrades and other bundled offers.

If you are not on the Samsung ecosystem yet, you can test-drive features like Galaxy AI, interface customisation, and app continuity across screens through Samsung’s “Try Galaxy” app. This is a clear attempt at easing the transition from competing platforms.

Final thoughts

With the introduction of Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, Samsung continues to push the envelope in foldable smartphone innovation. Both the new devices offer substantial upgrades in terms of design, performance and AI functionality, making them two of the most compelling foldables of 2025.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.