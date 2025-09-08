Sorensen-McGee hat-trick as World Cup holders New Zealand thump Ireland

Teenage rising star Braxton Sorensen-McGee grabbed a hat-trick of tries as reigning champions New Zealand secured top spot in Pool C of the Women's Rugby World Cup with an emphatic 40-0 rout of Ireland in Brighton on Sunday. HT Image

Victory saw the record six-time World Cup winners gain revenge for their shock 29-27 loss to Ireland at last year's WXV tournament in Vancouver, with 18-year-old wing Sorensen-McGee leading the way on Sunday as the Black Ferns scored six tries.

New Zealand's unbeaten group campaign means they will face South Africa in the last eight.

The Springboks, already through to their first Women's World Cup quarter-final, were overpowered 57-10 by France later on Sunday with Les Bleues, the winners of Pool D, taking on Ireland for a place in the last four.

The other two quarter-finals had been confirmed on Saturday, with tournament favourites England having equalled their own record of 30 straight wins now playing Scotland, and world number twos Canada up against Australia.

New Zealand coach Allan Bunting, reflecting on the win over Ireland, said: "Job done, pretty proud of that one."

"Scott and the Irish ladies really threw everything at us and put us under a lot of pressure but we were formidable on D , we didn't want to let them past and that's what it's going to take to go further in this competition."

Ireland were unable to break down a dogged New Zealand defence having defiantly stared down the Black Ferns' pre-match Haka challenge.

Ireland's tough day was made worse by full-back Stacey Flood leaving the field in a protective boot and centre Eve Higgins leaving the pitch for a head injury assessment.

"New Zealand are a physical team so we've got to find a way to cross the whitewash when we get those opportunities," bemoaned Ireland coach Bemand.

Both teams had already reached the quarter-finals before kick-off in their concluding pool game on England's south coast, with the only outstanding issue the finishing order.

- France to 'be at our best' for Ireland -

France, so long England's closest challengers in European women's rugby, dominated the opening quarter in Northampton, with tries from full-back Emilie Boulard and centre Gabrielle Vernier.

But it was an upgraded red card for a head-on-head tackle by South Africa centre Chumisa Qawe which ultimately turned the match France's way.

French forwards Charlotte Escudero and Agathe Gerin powered over for tries while the Springboks were a player down, before Boulard grabbed her second.

France wing Joanna Grisez scored twice, with Annaelle Deshaye and Alexandra Chambon also crossing South Africa's line before Springbok scrum-half Nadine Roos scored a try with the last play of the game.

"Our objective was to finish first and we did it," said impressive France scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus.

She added: "We still have a bit of tweaking to do but we'll be at our best for next week against Ireland."

South Africa coach Swys de Bruin accepted his team had been outclassed.

"Man, that's a big stage," he said. "They are a very strong side, their set-piece is immaculate they taught us a lesson there today.

"But what I loved: we never stopped fighting, right to the end, and the crowd was behind us."

Earlier in Pool C, Japan bid farewell to this World Cup by overturning a nine-point deficit at half-time to beat Spain 29-21 in York.

In another match between two previously winless sides at the tournament, Italy hammered Brazil, the first South American team to compete at a Women's Rugby World Cup, 64-3.

Le Azzurre ran in 12 tries, six in each half, with Francesca Granzotto and Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi both scoring hat-tricks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.