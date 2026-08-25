Mumbai | August 24: Space of The Greats Group, founded and led by entrepreneur and strategist Varun Ajay Joshi, is expanding its intelligence-led business architecture beyond workforce and career strategy into the development of a proprietary Real Estate Intelligence Infrastructure designed to help real estate organizations make better decisions across people, properties, buyers, business performance and growth.

Space of The Greats, Led by Varun Ajay Joshi, Expands Real Estate Intelligence Infrastructure

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The expansion represents the next stage in Joshi’s broader ambition: to build specialized intelligence infrastructure for industries where conventional consulting, CRM systems and data dashboards often fail to capture the human and organizational factors behind business decisions.

Alongside the Group’s growing Career Intelligence business, led operationally by Raj Ashok Pawar as Business Head – SahiJob, the real estate vertical is being developed as a proprietary strategic infrastructure for brokerages, developers and real estate organizations across India and the Middle East.

From Real Estate Brokerage to Real Estate Intelligence

Real estate has traditionally operated through a combination of relationships, market knowledge, sales experience, property databases and increasingly sophisticated CRM systems.

Joshi’s approach begins with a different premise.

Real estate decisions are not purely property decisions. They are people, psychology, timing, economics, organizational capability and market-context decisions happening simultaneously.

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{{^usCountry}} Space of The Greats is therefore developing an intelligence architecture that seeks to connect these layers rather than treating them as independent functions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Space of The Greats is therefore developing an intelligence architecture that seeks to connect these layers rather than treating them as independent functions. {{/usCountry}}

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Its proprietary infrastructure is being designed to help organizations understand:

how buyers make decisions;

why certain properties create stronger conviction than others;

how buyer personas interact with specific property characteristics;

how agents perform across different stages of the property lifecycle;

where organizations lose value through poor alignment;

how talent, culture and sales capability influence brokerage performance;

how market conditions affect buyer psychology and transaction behaviour; and

how organizations can build repeatable systems instead of depending entirely on individual sales performers.

The objective is not to replace the expertise of real estate professionals.

It is to institutionalize intelligence around that expertise.

Building a Proprietary Decision Infrastructure

At the centre of the Group’s real estate work is a proprietary architecture combining behavioural intelligence, buyer alignment, organizational intelligence, property intelligence and sales infrastructure.

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The system is being developed around the belief that traditional real estate technology largely answers “what happened?”, while the next generation of infrastructure must help organizations understand “why is it happening, what is likely to happen next, and what should we do about it?”

Space of The Greats is consequently developing decision-support systems that bring together multiple dimensions of the property lifecycle.

These include buyer psychology, persona alignment, property characteristics, agent capability, organizational behaviour, market conditions, sales performance and strategic decision-making.

Rather than functioning as another CRM layer, the infrastructure is intended to operate as an intelligence layer above existing business systems.

The broader philosophy is simple:

Data tells an organization what is happening. Intelligence helps it understand what to do next.

From Mumbai to the Middle East

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The real estate intelligence initiative is being developed with a particular focus on the India and Middle East markets.

The Group’s work has involved studying diverse real estate ecosystems, including the Mumbai market and the rapidly evolving brokerage environment of Dubai and the wider UAE.

The two markets present fundamentally different decision environments.

Mumbai frequently involves highly compressed decisions influenced by affordability, urgency, family structures, social considerations and intense competition for limited opportunities.

The UAE, particularly Dubai, operates within a different environment shaped by international capital, luxury consumption, migration, investment psychology, future-oriented wealth creation and rapid market cycles.

Space of The Greats believes that a single generic real estate playbook cannot adequately address both environments.

Its infrastructure is therefore being designed around contextual intelligence rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.

Varun Ajay Joshi: Building Across Two Intelligence Economies

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The development of the real estate infrastructure further expands Joshi’s role as the architect of Space of The Greats Group’s broader intelligence strategy.

His work now spans two distinct but connected areas.

The first is Career Intelligence, through SahiJob – Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai.

The second is Real Estate Intelligence, through Space of The Greats’ proprietary infrastructure for organizations operating across property, people and business performance.

The connection between the two is deliberate.

Joshi describes this as the development of an “intelligence infrastructure company rather than a conventional consulting company.”

The Group is not attempting to build another collection of advisory services. It is developing proprietary frameworks, models and decision-support systems that can be adapted across markets and organizations.

One Group. Multiple Intelligence Architectures.

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The evolution of Space of The Greats reflects a broader shift in the company’s strategy.

Rather than building a single general-purpose consulting platform, the Group is developing specialized intelligence architectures for specific decision environments.

Career Intelligence addresses the relationship between people and the employment economy.

Real Estate Intelligence addresses the relationship between people, property and organizational performance.

Human and behavioural sciences provide another layer of research into how individuals and organizations make decisions.

The long-term ambition is to connect these specialized systems into a broader portfolio of decision-support infrastructure for the future of work, business and industry.

For Joshi, the opportunity lies in the gap between information and intelligence.

“Every industry today has more data than it has ever had,” says Joshi. “The competitive advantage will increasingly come from understanding that data in context - understanding people, understanding systems, and understanding the decisions that connect them.”

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That philosophy is now becoming the foundation of Space of The Greats Group’s next chapter.

From career intelligence to real estate intelligence, the Group is building proprietary infrastructure around one central idea: better decisions create better outcomes.

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