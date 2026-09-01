Spurs star Richarlison braces for Everton switch after transfer 'turmoil'

Tottenham striker Richarlison is braced to rejoin Everton despite warning that "never again will anyone decide my future".

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Everton are in talks with Tottenham over a potential deal to bring the Brazil international back to Merseyside.

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Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi claimed on Saturday that Richarlison had been left out of the squad for the 2-0 loss against Newcastle because "too many times he asked to leave".

But Richarlison took to Instagram on Monday to portray an entirely different version of events ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

In a remarkable outburst, Richarlison said: "After everything I've been through in the last few years, I've decided that never again will anyone decide my future for me.

"I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation - none of that scares me. I've been through far worse, believe me.

"I've always made it clear, every time I had the chance, that leaving for another club would only happen if it was also good for the club. If it wasn't, I would never accept it. Just like I didn't accept it when everything was going badly and they needed me.

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{{^usCountry}} "I stayed and gave everything. So, I hope they treat my situation with the same respect I've always shown Spurs and everyone who worked with me during this period. Just don't try to decide for me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I stayed and gave everything. So, I hope they treat my situation with the same respect I've always shown Spurs and everyone who worked with me during this period. Just don't try to decide for me." {{/usCountry}}

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Richarlison insisted he would be happy to rejoin Everton, where he played from 2018 to 2022.

The 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham since his move to north London four years ago.

"If they reach an agreement between Spurs and Everton, I will return to my beloved club. My intention was to go back to the place where I was very happy, yes, but the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that," he said.

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"Despite all this turmoil, I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club's disposal."

Richarlison, who has been candid in the past about his mental health struggles, scored 12 goals during the 2025-26 campaign as Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

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