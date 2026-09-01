...
...
Next Story

Spurs star Richarlison braces for Everton switch after transfer 'turmoil'

Spurs star Richarlison braces for Everton switch after transfer 'turmoil'

Published on: Sep 1, 2026, 00:14:53 IST
AFP |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Tottenham striker Richarlison is braced to rejoin Everton despite warning that "never again will anyone decide my future".

HT Image
HT Image

Everton are in talks with Tottenham over a potential deal to bring the Brazil international back to Merseyside.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi claimed on Saturday that Richarlison had been left out of the squad for the 2-0 loss against Newcastle because "too many times he asked to leave".

But Richarlison took to Instagram on Monday to portray an entirely different version of events ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

In a remarkable outburst, Richarlison said: "After everything I've been through in the last few years, I've decided that never again will anyone decide my future for me.

"I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation - none of that scares me. I've been through far worse, believe me.

"I've always made it clear, every time I had the chance, that leaving for another club would only happen if it was also good for the club. If it wasn't, I would never accept it. Just like I didn't accept it when everything was going badly and they needed me.

Richarlison insisted he would be happy to rejoin Everton, where he played from 2018 to 2022.

The 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham since his move to north London four years ago.

"If they reach an agreement between Spurs and Everton, I will return to my beloved club. My intention was to go back to the place where I was very happy, yes, but the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that," he said.

"Despite all this turmoil, I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club's disposal."

Richarlison, who has been candid in the past about his mental health struggles, scored 12 goals during the 2025-26 campaign as Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

smg/nf

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
transferevertontottenhampremier league
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Home/Genesis/Spurs star Richarlison braces for Everton switch after transfer 'turmoil'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe