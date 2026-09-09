Teachmint, a leading educational technology company, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The Certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Teachmint, with 89% of employees affirming that it is a great place to work.

Teachmint Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification

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"We are proud to share that we have outperformed the GPTW industry benchmarks set for 2026! This is not just another certification — it is a powerful reaffirmation of who we are and what we stand for as one Teachmint team. It reflects the trust and voice of our people and reinforces the values we live by every day. This recognition belongs to every Teachmate who contributes to making Teachmint a workplace we can all be proud of. As we continue building solutions that empower educators and institutions, we remain equally committed to building a workplace where our team can thrive," said Preeta Saxena, Associate Vice President, Human Resources, at Teachmint.

The Certification adds to Teachmint's continued focus on employee experience as it scales its operations, expands its global footprint, and drives innovation with its AI-Powered Smart Boards. Teachmint has also emerged as the #1 Interactive Flat Panel brand in India by market share for H1 FY26, as per DISCIEN's global market research report.

About Teachmint

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{{^usCountry}} Teachmint is a pioneer in AI-powered educational technology, built on the belief that education moves the world forward and deserves the best technology available. The company delivers a unified ecosystem that brings together AI, a connected classroom app, and smart hardware in one place, ensuring teachers spend less time managing tools and more time teaching. Teachmint's mission is to transform learning one classroom at a time, giving every educator the tools to teach at their best. Today, Teachmint's app is available in more than 90 languages, powering educational infrastructure across 10-plus countries, with offices in Bengaluru, Singapore, Dubai, and Manila. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teachmint is a pioneer in AI-powered educational technology, built on the belief that education moves the world forward and deserves the best technology available. The company delivers a unified ecosystem that brings together AI, a connected classroom app, and smart hardware in one place, ensuring teachers spend less time managing tools and more time teaching. Teachmint's mission is to transform learning one classroom at a time, giving every educator the tools to teach at their best. Today, Teachmint's app is available in more than 90 languages, powering educational infrastructure across 10-plus countries, with offices in Bengaluru, Singapore, Dubai, and Manila. {{/usCountry}}

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Careers at TeachmintTeachmint continues to expand its team across its global offices. Interested candidates can explore and apply for open roles on the Teachmint careers page.

About Great Place To Work®

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Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, backed by 30 years of data. Its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey help organizations build a consistently positive employee experience. Through Great Place To Work Certification™ and Best Workplaces™ Lists, the company helps employers attract talent, benchmark culture, and drive growth — powered by data from over 100 million employees in 150 countries.

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