Tennessee Titans winless no more with chance to work on their offensive issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans bought themselves some much-needed breathing room with their first victory this season and first with coach Robert Saleh.

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Now the key is telling the truth about what coaches and players see on film that needs fixing, which is easier after a win.

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“We don’t just gloss over all the bad things and celebrate all the good things, we’ve got to look at everything the same,” Saleh said Monday. “But it’s relief in the sense that the questions that get asked, you’re not just getting pounded about everything, every little mistake that was made in the game.”

Tennessee's 26-20 victory at Indianapolis came almost in spite of the offense. Cam Ward had his worst game of his second season even as he improved to 4-19 for his career, narrowly avoiding becoming the second quarterback in the common draft era to lose at least 20 of his first 23 starts.

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{{^usCountry}} The defense had its best game yet with six sacks and three takeaways. All-Pro tackle Jeffery Simmons continues to lead with two sacks and forced a fumble he recovered at the Indianapolis 33. Simmons helped set up the other two sacks as well. Jermaine Johnson also had two sacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defense had its best game yet with six sacks and three takeaways. All-Pro tackle Jeffery Simmons continues to lead with two sacks and forced a fumble he recovered at the Indianapolis 33. Simmons helped set up the other two sacks as well. Jermaine Johnson also had two sacks. {{/usCountry}}

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Safety Amani Hooker returned from missing a game in the concussion protocol to lead the Titans with 13 tackles and the first takeaway with a toe-tapping interception on the sideline. The Titans also sealed the win by forcing the Colts to turn the ball over on downs twice inside the final two minutes.

Special teams. Coordinator John “Bones” Fassel had said this unit was a sleeping giant. Well, the Titans woke up in a big way. Chimere Dike looked like the All-Pro returner he was last season as a rookie with a 58-yard punt return early in the fourth quarter that set up the Titans’ tying touchdown.

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Julius Chestnut blocked a punt that Femi Oladejo picked up and ran to the end zone for the Titans’ first lead in the fourth quarter. The Titans also just missed blocking another punt.

Joey Slye had four field goals, including a 56-yarder.

The offense. The Titans set a season low for total yards for a second straight week, and they continue struggling to earn first downs. Tennessee was outgained 155-82 on offense and outscored 13-0 in the second quarter. Ward also was intercepted in the second quarter.

Ward had 102 yards passing, his worst total in a game he finished since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2025. The Titans were outgained 399-186.

Tennessee is averaging just 14 points a game and ranks last in the NFL with 235.3 yards of total offense and 153.5 yards passing per game. Saleh said they have to be better on third down and finding explosive plays early.

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“It’s not all on the quarterback, I’ll keep reiterating that,” Saleh said. “But he is the face of the offense and he’s got to play at a higher level.”

Carnell Tate. The rookie wide receiver caught six of seven passes thrown to him for 70 yards and his first touchdown catch. He leads the Titans with 344 yards receiving.

CB Alontae Taylor. The Titans gave him a three-year, $58 million contract in March to start. He was deactivated against the Colts not because of injury but coaching decision. Saleh said he will meet with the coaches and make a decision on what's best for the team. Pressed again on why Taylor didn't play, Saleh said: “Just my decision guys, I’m not going to elaborate.”

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S Kevin Winston Jr. missed a second straight game with a quadriceps muscle injury. S Tony Adams started in Winston’s place, hurt an ankle but returned.

4 — Consecutive games lost at home by the Titans, giving them a chance to snap yet another skid.

The Titans have another chance at a home win Sunday hosting Cleveland before a trip to Cincinnati. Then their bye offers a chance for the first-year coaching staff to reassess and regroup for the stretch run.

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