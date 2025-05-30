The Hindustan Times AI & Cyber Security Summit 2025: Fostering digital dialogue in North India
The second edition of Hindustan Times AI & Cyber Security Summit took place in Chandigarh, bringing together leaders, technology professionals, and institutions. The summit aimed to highlight India's digital advancement through partnerships and discussions. The event focused on aspects of innovation and secure digital environments
As India continues its progress in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, Hindustan Times organised a forum to convene visionaries, institutions, and innovators. The AI & Cyber Security Summit 2025 gathered participants from technology, governance, academia, and entrepreneurship. The event was presented by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology and supported by Aloha Intelligence, aiming to set a standard for regional tech summits in terms of scale, impact, and collaboration.
Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Cabinet Minister, Government of Punjab, who leads vital departments including Industries & Commerce, Tourism & Culture, Invest Punjab, Labour, and Hospitality attended as Chief Guest, delivering a keynote address. Geetanjali Khandelwal, IPS, Superintendent of Chandigarh Police, was the Guest of Honour, contributing her experience in operations, vigilance, and cyber safety.
Chhatra Chhetri, Business Head Hindustan Times (Upper North), led the initiative with a vision for shaping future-ready platforms.
Among the academic leaders in attendance, Dr. Padmakumar Nair, Director of Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET), discussed the role of academia in preparing the next generation for a future shaped by AI and cybersecurity.
One of the notable moments of the conclave was the presentation by Mr. Siddhant Bansal, Founder of Aloha Intelligence. As the event’s powering partner, Aloha Intelligence unveiled the world’s first technological brain, areal-time demonstration that mimicked the human mind.
This was Natural Intelligence — responsive, conscious, and deeply human.
This tech presentation was a combination of belief, science, and vision. Aloha Intelligence represented innovation andsymbolised India’s potential in cognitive intelligence.
Representing the entrepreneurial community, Satish Kumar Arora, President of TiE Chandigarh, emphasised the importance of fostering innovation ecosystems.
Strategic brand visibility and positioning was managed in partnership with Mantrin, the Brand Building Partner, who ensured a communication identity across the event. Globe Toyota participated as the Luxury Automobile Partner, representing the synergy between next-gen mobility and smart innovation. Hitbullseye, as the Education Partner, contributed to academic engagement and student exposure to digital careers which may bevital to India’s AI and cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow.
Cafe Well Being by Back To Source, the Gifting Partner, curated organic hampers for all speakers and dignitaries.
The summit concluded with a felicitation ceremony. Certificates of Honour were presented to all participating partners by Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Chhatra Chhetri, acknowledging their contribution to advancing the AI and cybersecurity dialogue.
