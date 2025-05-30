The Hindustan Times AI & Cyber Security Summit 2025: Fostering digital dialogue in North India

The second edition of Hindustan Times AI & Cyber Security Summit took place in Chandigarh, bringing together leaders, technology professionals, and institutions. The summit aimed to highlight India's digital advancement through partnerships and discussions. The event focused on aspects of innovation and secure digital environments The Hindustan Times AI & Cyber Security Summit in Chandigarh brought together leaders and innovators to discuss digital advancements in India.

As India continues its progress in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, Hindustan Times organised a forum to convene visionaries, institutions, and innovators. The AI & Cyber Security Summit 2025 gathered participants from technology, governance, academia, and entrepreneurship. The event was presented by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology and supported by Aloha Intelligence, aiming to set a standard for regional tech summits in terms of scale, impact, and collaboration.

Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Cabinet Minister, Government of Punjab, who leads vital departments including Industries & Commerce, Tourism & Culture, Invest Punjab, Labour, and Hospitality attended as Chief Guest, delivering a keynote address. Geetanjali Khandelwal, IPS, Superintendent of Chandigarh Police, was the Guest of Honour, contributing her experience in operations, vigilance, and cyber safety.

Chhatra Chhetri, Business Head Hindustan Times (Upper North), led the initiative with a vision for shaping future-ready platforms.

Among the academic leaders in attendance, Dr. Padmakumar Nair, Director of Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET), discussed the role of academia in preparing the next generation for a future shaped by AI and cybersecurity.

One of the notable moments of the conclave was the presentation by Mr. Siddhant Bansal, Founder of Aloha Intelligence. As the event’s powering partner, Aloha Intelligence unveiled the world’s first technological brain, areal-time demonstration that mimicked the human mind.

This was Natural Intelligence — responsive, conscious, and deeply human.

This tech presentation was a combination of belief, science, and vision. Aloha Intelligence represented innovation andsymbolised India’s potential in cognitive intelligence.

Representing the entrepreneurial community, Satish Kumar Arora, President of TiE Chandigarh, emphasised the importance of fostering innovation ecosystems.

Strategic brand visibility and positioning was managed in partnership with Mantrin, the Brand Building Partner, who ensured a communication identity across the event. Globe Toyota participated as the Luxury Automobile Partner, representing the synergy between next-gen mobility and smart innovation. Hitbullseye, as the Education Partner, contributed to academic engagement and student exposure to digital careers which may bevital to India’s AI and cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow.

Cafe Well Being by Back To Source, the Gifting Partner, curated organic hampers for all speakers and dignitaries.

The summit concluded with a felicitation ceremony. Certificates of Honour were presented to all participating partners by Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Chhatra Chhetri, acknowledging their contribution to advancing the AI and cybersecurity dialogue.

Experts say:

At Hindustan Times, we are committed to building platforms of purpose and progress. This conclave isn’t just about technology — it’s about connecting ideas, industries, and impact. Through forums like these, we aim to elevate the conversation around secure innovation and bring actionable insights to the forefront - Chhatra Chhetri, Business Head-Upper North, Hindustan times

Education must evolve with technology. At TIET, we are committed to nurturing minds that technically skilled and ethically grounded. Platforms like this Conclave provide a bridge between academic insight and industry application — a synergy that defines future-ready education - Dr. Padmakumar Nair, Director of Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET)

India is the sacred birthplace of knowledge and God — where wisdom was not taught, but lived. Today, as Organic Indian launches Natural Intelligence, Bharat reclaims its importance. In a world focussed in artificiality, India emerges as the guiding light, leading humanity back to truth, consciousness, and higher purpose using natural intelligencen - Siddhant Bansal, Founder of Aloha Intelligence

What we witnessed at the Conclave is a convergence of industry, innovation, and intellect. For entrepreneurs, events like these are vital for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and future visioning. Chandigarh is emerging as a tech nerve centre, and we’re proud to be part of this transformation - Satish Kumar Arora, President, TIE Chandigarh

AI is going to significantly impact the learning and education sector in the coming years. It is just the beginning. With AI-powered tools, we can create personalised learning experiences, automate and provide real-time feedback. This can enhance student engagement and help educators identify knowledge gaps and develop targeted interventions - Hridesh Madaan, Hitbullseye

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.