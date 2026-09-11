We’re never just one version of ourselves. There’s the person we are at work, the one we become when the weekend begins, the version that dresses up for a night out, and the one that simply wants to be comfortable on a slow Sunday. As life shifts between different moments and moods, so does the way we choose to dress.

The Many Versions of You: How Levi’s® Dresses Every Chapter of Your Life

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Levi’s®’ latest campaign with Alia Bhatt, “Many Ways. One Original,” celebrates this idea of individuality and the many influences that shape personal style. Rather than defining what an “original” looks like, the campaign explores how one person can have many different expressions while still staying true to themselves.

At the centre of this idea is denim — a wardrobe staple that has managed to remain relevant through changing trends, lifestyles and generations. A pair of jeans can look polished with a structured shirt and blazer, relaxed with a simple tee, or take on an entirely different personality when paired with statement pieces. Its appeal lies in the freedom to style it differently depending on where the day takes you.

That versatility mirrors the way we live today. Our wardrobes are no longer built around a single identity or aesthetic. The same person can move from work mode to weekend mode, from keeping things classic to experimenting with something new, often within the same week. What we wear becomes an extension of these different moments, allowing us to reflect how we feel rather than conforming to one particular style.

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Many Ways. One Original

{{^usCountry}} Through Alia Bhatt, “Many Ways. One Original” captures this fluidity in a way that feels familiar. Her different looks reflect the idea that personal style does not have to be fixed. It can evolve with experiences, influences and changing moods, while still retaining something distinctly personal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through Alia Bhatt, “Many Ways. One Original” captures this fluidity in a way that feels familiar. Her different looks reflect the idea that personal style does not have to be fixed. It can evolve with experiences, influences and changing moods, while still retaining something distinctly personal. {{/usCountry}}

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Perhaps that is why denim continues to hold such a permanent place in our wardrobes. Trends may come and go, but the right pair of jeans can move with us through different phases of life. It can be dressed up, dressed down, reworked and reinvented — without losing its character.

In many ways, personal style is less about finding one look that defines you and more about giving yourself the freedom to explore. The clothes we choose can change with the occasion, the mood or simply the person we feel like being that day.

And that is the thought at the heart of Levi’s®’ latest campaign: there can be many ways to express yourself, many versions of who you are and many chapters still to come — while remaining, at the core of it all, one original.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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