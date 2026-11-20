What if upgrading your mattress, buying a new office chair or bringing home a luxurious recliner sofa also gave you a chance to win gold? The Sleep Company Marks Its 7th Birthday with a 100-Gram Gold Giveaway

The Sleep Company is celebrating its 7th birthday with a special sale from 23rd to 29th November 2026, featuring up to 40% off sitewide while giving you an opportunity to win up to 100 grams of gold! So, if you’ve been eyeing a few products, this is the perfect time to visit their store.

The week-long celebration brings together exciting offers across mattresses, recliners, ergonomic chairs, adjustable desks, pillows and wellness accessories.

For shoppers exploring furniture offers in India, the Sleep Company Birthday Sale presents an opportunity to invest in everyday comfort while making the most of the festive-style celebrations.

The Sleep Company Birthday Sale: What's on Offer?

The biggest attraction of the Sleep Company Sale November 2026 is its 100g gold giveaway.

Customers can purchase any product from the brands line-up during the promotional period and stand a chance to win gold, with winners announced daily across seven days. Participation is subject to the campaign's official terms and conditions.

Beyond the giveaway, the brand is offering up to 40% off sitewide, covering products designed for sleeping, working, relaxing and everyday comfort. So you can explore products like matresses, recliner beds, pillows, cushions, bedding accessories, office chairs, adjustable desks, recliners, sofas and massagers.

Here are some products worth exploring for a home upgrade:

Mattresses, Pillows and Bedding: Upgrade Your Sleep Experience

One of the brand’s bestsellers, Smart Ortho Pro Mattress features India's 1st & Only SmartGRID® Technology, designed to intelligently adapt to body contours, distribute pressure and provide responsive orthopedic support.

If you're specifically looking for the best mattress offer online, consider this one during the sitewide promotion.

Beyond mattresses, the Smart Luxe Ergo Pillow brings ergonomic comfort into your sleep setup, while the All Weather Comforter offers a practical bedding upgrade for year-round comfort.

Together, these categories will give shoppers a complete bedroom refresh rather than a single purchase.

Recliner Beds and Sofas: Comfort Beyond the Bedroom

The birthday sale also extends to furniture designed for relaxation.

The Elev8 Smart Recliner Bed with Italia Frame combines an adjustable sleeping experience with a premium bedroom aesthetic. It's an option for those seeking greater flexibility in how they rest, read or unwind.

For a living room upgrade, consider the Luxe Recliner Sofa (1-Seater Revolving), it offers a dedicated space to relax, while the Valencia Recliner Sofa from the brand's Elite collection brings a more luxurious touch to your everyday seating experience.

For customers searching for an offer on recliners, the sitewide sale creates an opportunity to compare designs, mechanisms and comfort features before making a purchase.

Office Chairs and Adjustable Desks: Rethink Your Workspace

With long working hours becoming a regular part of modern routines, ergonomic furniture is increasingly relevant to home and office setups.

The Stylux Ergonomic Office Chair combines premium aesthetics with adjustable ergonomic features designed to support comfortable seating throughout the workday.

Pairing it with the AeroPlus Adjustable Desk allows users to alternate between sitting and standing positions, bringing greater flexibility to their workspace.

Those looking for an offer on office chairs or adjustable desks can explore these products as part of the Sleep Company Sale.

Rather than upgrading individual accessories, the birthday promotion provides an opportunity to rethink the entire workstation.

Cushions and Massagers: Everyday Comfort Essentials

Not every comfort upgrade requires a major furniture purchase.

The Ortho Pro Seat Cushion is designed to enhance seated comfort, making it a useful addition to everyday chairs.

Meanwhile, the WaveX Foot Massager brings a convenient relaxation experience home, particularly for people who spend considerable time standing or moving throughout the day.

For shoppers searching for an offer on massagers, these wellness accessories are also worth considering during the birthday promotion.

The variety of products reflects how The Sleep Company has expanded from sleep-focused solutions into a broader comfort and lifestyle portfolio.

When Does The Sleep Company Sale End?

The Sleep Company Sale November dates are 23rd to 29th November 2026, with 29th November marking the final day of the birthday celebration.

Customers interested in Sleep Company store offers can also visit the brand's retail outlets to experience products firsthand, compare comfort levels and enquire about applicable promotional benefits.

For online shoppers, the official website provides access to the product range and current sale details.

With seven days of celebrations, up to 40% off sitewide and a chance to win gold, the 7th Birthday Sale brings an added incentive to purchases customers may already be considering.

Whether it's a new mattress, a smarter workstation or a comfortable recliner, the opportunity to explore these upgrades runs until 29th November 2026.

T&C apply. Offers and gold promotion are subject to eligibility and applicable conditions.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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