When people think about the UAE, agriculture is rarely the first thing that comes to mind. Yet ensuring future generations have access to reliable, sustainable food supplies has become a growing national priority. In a region with limited freshwater resources, scarce arable land and a demanding climate for farming, food security is no longer simply an agricultural issue. It is an economic and strategic priority, and technology is increasingly helping to address the challenge.

Planting the seeds of tomorrow

Understanding the role of innovation in food security in the Gulf

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Against this backdrop, Dubai hosted the Food Security SummitX 2026 on 29 and 30 June. The gathering brought together government representatives, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs and technology companies to explore how innovation can reshape the way food is produced, distributed and consumed. Rather than focusing only on today's pressures, the event looked ahead to the opportunities technology can unlock across agriculture. The programme covered a broad range of topics, from artificial intelligence and precision agriculture to controlled-environment farming, biotechnology, supply chain resilience and sustainable food production. Alongside the discussions, the exhibition gave visitors a closer look at technologies already changing agriculture in some of the world's most water-stressed regions. It also gave innovators an opportunity to connect with investors, policymakers and commercial partners capable of turning promising ideas into practical solutions.

Turning scarcity into opportunity

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{{^usCountry}} GCC countries import more than 85 percent of their food, leaving the region exposed to global supply chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty and climate-related risks. The events of 2026 have made that vulnerability particularly clear, showing how disruptions far beyond the field and farm can quickly affect food routes, costs and availability. Building greater resilience therefore means producing more locally where possible, while using water, land and infrastructure more efficiently across the supply chain. The Gulf has increasingly become a testing ground for agricultural innovation. Hydroponics, vertical farming, robotics, sensor-based irrigation and AI-powered crop monitoring are making it possible to grow food while using fewer natural resources than conventional farming. Across the UAE, high-tech greenhouses and desert farming initiatives are demonstrating that agricultural productivity is no longer determined by climate alone. A blueprint for food resilience {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GCC countries import more than 85 percent of their food, leaving the region exposed to global supply chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty and climate-related risks. The events of 2026 have made that vulnerability particularly clear, showing how disruptions far beyond the field and farm can quickly affect food routes, costs and availability. Building greater resilience therefore means producing more locally where possible, while using water, land and infrastructure more efficiently across the supply chain. The Gulf has increasingly become a testing ground for agricultural innovation. Hydroponics, vertical farming, robotics, sensor-based irrigation and AI-powered crop monitoring are making it possible to grow food while using fewer natural resources than conventional farming. Across the UAE, high-tech greenhouses and desert farming initiatives are demonstrating that agricultural productivity is no longer determined by climate alone. A blueprint for food resilience {{/usCountry}}

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This transformation reflects the UAE's long-term approach to food security. Rather than relying on a single solution, the country is investing across the wider food ecosystem, from scientific research and farming techniques to logistics, food processing, storage and international partnerships. Initiatives such as Global Food Week and the Global Food Security Summit complement this strategy by encouraging collaboration between governments, industry leaders and innovators working towards more resilient food systems. Food security is often discussed through the lens of shortages, climate pressures and disruption. The more important question is what can be done before those pressures become crises. New technologies, start-ups and partnerships emerging from events such as Food Security SummitX can all strengthen the region's ability to feed a growing population. Gatherings such as this provide an important reminder that some of tomorrow's biggest agricultural breakthroughs may well begin with the conversations taking place in Dubai these days. With the global population heading towards 10 billion by 2050, agriculture will increasingly depend on innovation alongside tradition. For the UAE and the wider Gulf, investment in agritech is ultimately about more than growing food in the desert. It is about building a smarter, more resilient food system capable of withstanding future disruptions.

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