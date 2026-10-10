UP farmers at centre of agricultural growth, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted changes in the state’s agricultural sector since 2017, citing irrigation projects, paddy procurement and direct payments to farmers as part of the government’s efforts to support the sector. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights agricultural initiatives and farmer welfare measures in the state. (PTI)

In a post on X on October 10, the chief minister described farmers, or ‘annadatas’, as central to Uttar Pradesh’s economic strength and prosperity. He said the state government, working alongside the Centre, was seeking to provide facilities across the agricultural supply chain, from seeds and irrigation to procurement and market access.

According to Adityanath, the government has focused on improving access to agricultural inputs, irrigation facilities and minimum support price (MSP) payments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He also referred to the benefits available to farmers under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme.

The chief minister said several irrigation projects that had remained pending for years had been completed. He also cited an increase in the state’s agricultural growth rate from 8% to 18% and said Uttar Pradesh contributes 21% of the country’s total foodgrain production.

Paddy procurement and direct payments Adityanath said more than 519 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been procured from over 80 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh between 2017 and March 2026. Payments exceeding ₹1,03,833 crore were made directly to farmers, according to the figures cited by the chief minister.

He said procurement at the minimum support price was intended to help farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce. The government has also increased the MSP for paddy by ₹71 per quintal this year, he added.

The chief minister said direct transfers were among the measures intended to streamline payments to farmers. He contrasted the current support mechanisms with the difficulties faced by farmers before 2017, when, according to his statement, many struggled with debt and depended on intermediaries while trying to sell their produce.

The figures and assessment were cited by the chief minister in his social media post. The statement did not provide a separate breakdown of procurement or payments by year.

Irrigation and farm support remain priorities Adityanath also highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to national foodgrain production and its position in the production of several agricultural commodities. He said the state ranks first in the country in milk, sugarcane and wheat production, among other commodities.

The chief minister attributed the changes in agriculture to government initiatives covering irrigation, improved seeds, procurement and financial assistance. He said the aim was to support farmers across different stages of cultivation and the sale of their produce.

He also referred to the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme, under which eligible farmers receive financial assistance from the Centre. The scheme, alongside state-level initiatives and MSP procurement, forms part of the support framework mentioned in his statement.

Describing farmers as the foundation of the state's economic strength, Adityanath said protecting their rights and improving their prosperity remained key priorities for the government.

The statement comes as the state continues to highlight agriculture as an important part of its economy. The figures cited by the chief minister outline the government's position on procurement, payments and agricultural growth since 2017.