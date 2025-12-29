Uttarakhand CM Announces Infrastructure and Tourism Projects at Semaldala Fair

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government remains committed to promoting local products, tourism and cultural heritage, while also creating new opportunities for employment and regional development. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses a gathering at the Semaldala fair in Pipal Koti, Chamoli district, on Friday.

Addressing the 24th Band Development Industrial, Tourism, Farmers and Cultural Fair at Semaldala in Pipal Koti, the Chief Minister said such fairs play an important role in providing a platform for local products and showcasing Uttarakhand’s rich folk culture. He noted that souvenirs and official gifts distributed by the state government are now being sourced from women-led self-help groups, helping strengthen rural livelihoods.

Dhami urged citizens to actively participate in the government’s “Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar” initiative, under which issues are addressed at the level of Nyaya Panchayats. He thanked local residents, traders, farmers and organisers for their role in making the fair successful, and reiterated the government’s focus on initiatives such as “Vocal for Local”, “One District One Product” and “Made in India”.

Highlighting tourism-related development, the Chief Minister said infrastructure projects under the master plans for Kedarnath and Badrinath are progressing, and upcoming ropeway and rail projects are expected to improve connectivity and boost the local economy. He added that schemes such as the House of Himalayas brand, the State Millet Mission and the homestay programme are being implemented to promote sustainable livelihoods.

According to Dhami, more than 800 homestays are currently operational across the state, and Uttarakhand is gradually emerging as a wedding destination. He also said the government is working to balance development with the preservation of the state’s cultural and environmental heritage.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is following the principle of Antyodaya, aiming to ensure that welfare schemes reach the last person. He added that more than 10,000 acres of land have been freed from encroachment and that a stringent land law has been implemented to protect the state’s resources.

During the event, Dhami announced several local development initiatives, including the expansion of the Semaldala sports ground, development of drinking water and basic facilities along the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra route, and the renaming of the Gwaldam–Tapovan Lord Curzon Road as the Nanda–Sunanda Marg. He also announced the beautification of the Rajrajeshwari Temple in Kurud and the construction of a travellers’ rest house at the Anusuya Devi Temple in Mandal.