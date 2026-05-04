Uttarakhand CM clears ₹1,252 crore for infrastructure, Kumbh 2027 and welfare schemes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions amounting to ₹1,252 crore for a range of development projects, including preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela, infrastructure upgrades, disaster management, and public services. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned ₹1,252 crore for development projects, including Kumbh Mela preparations, infrastructure upgrades, and education funding.

According to official statements, the approvals include funding under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme. Key allocations include ₹115 crore for redevelopment of Triveni Ghat under the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor project and ₹69.06 crore for the North Har Ki Pauri development under the Haridwar Ganga Corridor.

In Tehri Garhwal district, funds have been approved for land compensation and related works linked to the proposed 28.605-km ring road around Tehri Lake. This includes ₹25.13 crore for compensation in 18 villages and ₹10.94 crore for net present value (NPV) payments related to forest land diversion. An additional ₹56.07 crore has been released as the first instalment against broader requirements for land acquisition and related clearances.

The government has also approved ₹4.67 crore for the construction of eight igloo dome huts near Gabyang in Dharchula block of Pithoragarh district. The project is aimed at promoting astro-tourism along the Kailash Mansarovar route through community participation.

In the education sector, ₹446 crore has been allocated under the Samagra Shiksha programme for salaries, allowances, and related expenses in schools and teacher education institutions. Additionally, ₹77.69 crore has been released as the first instalment for salary payments in 21 aided colleges under the higher education department for the period April to September 2026.

Other approvals include ₹39 lakh for surface parking construction in Lohaghat (Champawat district) and ₹3.77 crore as the first instalment for housing construction for police personnel in Tanakpur. In Dehradun district, ₹4.22 crore has been sanctioned for flood protection work between Lohar Bridge and Song Bridge in the Raipur विधानसभा क्षेत्र.

Under the MLA Local Area Development scheme, ₹350 crore has been approved for allocation to 70 legislators, at ₹5 crore per विधायक, for constituency-level development works in the current financial year.

The state has also approved the transfer of ₹56.35 crore, received from the Centre for the Urban Health and Wellness Centres scheme (2023–24), to the state contingency fund for utilisation in 2026–27.

Further allocations include ₹1.90 crore for residential construction at an academy complex and ₹4.86 crore for replacing damaged water distribution systems in Shivlok and Aryanagar areas under the Haridwar urban water supply scheme.

For Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations in Haridwar, ₹6 crore has been sanctioned for pipeline and pumping-based water supply systems. Additional funds of ₹6 crore have been approved for road repair and improvement works in Har Ki Pauri, Kankhal, and Gaurishankar areas, along with ₹99 lakh for power line shifting.

To strengthen disaster preparedness, ₹13 crore has been released under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund, with ₹1 crore allocated to each district to support measures aimed at reducing potential damage from natural disasters.

These approvals come as part of ongoing efforts by the state government to expand infrastructure and improve service delivery across sectors.