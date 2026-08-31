Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday interacted with traders, industry representatives and office-bearers across Kumaon division at ITC Fortune in Haldwani. He heard their concerns and suggestions and assured support for resolving issues.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Samay Raj Sah )

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Representatives raised matters including simplification of GST procedures, mandi fee, encroachment and parking, lease renewal, expansion of facilities in areas, better markets for local products and support for young entrepreneurs.

Dhami said traders and industries are the backbone of Uttarakhand’s economy, contributing to employment, production and supply. He said the government is committed to creating a safe, transparent and simple business environment.

Dhami highlighted grocery and retail traders’ contribution during the Covid period, saying they continued supplying goods despite risks. He described traders as true ambassadors of Brand India.

He said the government is working to simplify ease of doing business. The Invest Mitra mechanism and strengthened single-window system aim at faster resolution of investor and entrepreneur concerns. More than 206 services of 26 major departments are currently available at present online through the single-window portal.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami said more than 29,000 new MSME units have been established in the state in recent years, providing direct employment to around 1.27 lakh youth. He also cited the Startup Policy and a ₹200 crore venture fund to further promote entrepreneurship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said more than 29,000 new MSME units have been established in the state in recent years, providing direct employment to around 1.27 lakh youth. He also cited the Startup Policy and a ₹200 crore venture fund to further promote entrepreneurship. {{/usCountry}}

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The government has prepared more than 30 policies based on industry suggestions received during the Investors Summit. Special parks are being planned in Chamoli, Pauri and Almora, while a flatted factory is being developed in Haridwar.

Dhami urged traders and industry representatives to expand investment and business activity, assuring them, “You expand business, the government stands with you.”