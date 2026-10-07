Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates PM Modi on 25 years in public service

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public service and governance, describing his journey from Gujarat chief minister to prime minister as one centred on the goal of building a developed and self-reliant India.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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In a message posted on X, Dhami said Modi’s public service journey began on October 7, 2001, when he assumed office as Gujarat chief minister. He said the journey had continued with a resolve to build a developed and self-reliant India.

Dhami said that during the past 25 years, Modi had placed the welfare of the poor, women’s empowerment, youth development, modern infrastructure and preservation of the country’s cultural heritage among his priorities.

He also highlighted Modi’s stated commitment to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society, calling the approach an inspiration.

According to Dhami, the country is establishing new benchmarks of development under Modi’s guidance. He said the Uttarakhand government was also working with commitment to position the state among the leading states in the country, drawing on the prime minister’s guidance and inspiration.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami extended his wishes to Modi on completing 25 years in public service and prayed for his continued good health and long life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami extended his wishes to Modi on completing 25 years in public service and prayed for his continued good health and long life. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister’s message marked the completion of 25 years since Modi entered the chief ministerial office in Gujarat. Dhami’s remarks focused on the priorities he attributed to Modi during the period and on Uttarakhand’s stated goal of advancing its position among Indian states under his guidance.

Dhami said the journey from Gujarat’s chief minister to the country’s prime minister represented a continuing commitment to public service and governance. He also linked the prime minister’s development approach with the state government’s work in Uttarakhand.