Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday attended the Gyan Ganga Samman Samaroh and scholarship distribution programme organised by the Kusum Kanta Foundation and Manthan Welfare Association. He honoured teachers and presented scholarships to meritorious students.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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Dhami said the event was not merely a programme for honours and scholarship distribution, but an effort to recognise talent, encourage education and give children’s dreams a new direction. Supporting a child’s education, he said, means becoming a partner in fulfilling aspirations.

Paying tribute to late Kusum Kanta, Dhami recalled her contribution to music, literature and education. He said the Kusum Kanta Foundation has worked for six years in education, women’s empowerment, skill development, digital literacy and environmental protection. He also appreciated the work of Manthan Welfare Association in education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, skill development, social awareness and public welfare.

The Chief Minister said teachers hold a special place in Indian culture and help students develop vision, confidence, values and awareness beyond textbook knowledge. He urged teachers to provide quality education and values that help children become good human beings and responsible citizens.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the National Education Policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping make education more modern, practical and quality-oriented. Uttarakhand has been among the leading states in implementing the policy, while the state government is working to improve educational quality and ensure transparent teacher recruitment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the National Education Policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping make education more modern, practical and quality-oriented. Uttarakhand has been among the leading states in implementing the policy, while the state government is working to improve educational quality and ensure transparent teacher recruitment. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami urged parents to give children time, discipline, good values and positive guidance. He asked students to dream big and pursue their goals with hard work, discipline and determination. The government, he said, would support students to develop and excel with confidence and purpose in future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Dhami approved financial sanctions totalling ₹86 crore for development works across the state of Uttarakhand.