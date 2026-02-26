Uttarakhand CM Participates in Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2026 in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam–Uttarakhand 2026 held at a hotel in Malsi, Dehradun. Addressing the gathering, he outlined key policy decisions and administrative measures undertaken by the state government over the past four years. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted key reforms at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam, including the Uniform Civil Code and anti-conversion law.

The chief minister said the government has introduced several legislative and administrative reforms during its current tenure. These include the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, the enactment of an anti-conversion law, and the dissolution of the state madrasa board. He also referred to the introduction of stricter anti-copying provisions in recruitment examinations and the passage of legislation aimed at preventing riots.

Dhami said the government has also taken action against encroachments carried out in the name of religious structures, stating that such measures were intended to maintain law and order and uphold regulatory norms.

Referring to the Uniform Civil Code, Dhami said the commitment to implement the law was made ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Following the formation of the government, the first Cabinet meeting approved the constitution of a committee to prepare a draft framework for the UCC. Uttarakhand subsequently became the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code.

The chief minister also spoke about preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. He said that more than ten review meetings have been held so far regarding arrangements for the event. According to the state government, the Centre has released ₹500 crore to support preparations. Dhami acknowledged the assistance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for the upcoming event in Haridwar.

On economic matters, the chief minister said that revenue from the mining sector has increased following the introduction of a revised mining policy. According to state figures, annual revenue from mining has exceeded ₹1,200 crore in each of the past two years, compared to around ₹400 crore in earlier years. He added that the Centre has provided incentive grants of ₹100 crore each in the last two years under a special assistance scheme in recognition of reforms in the mining sector.

Dhami stated that the government is working under the principle of inclusive development and said that administrative measures are being taken without discrimination, while action is also being initiated in cases where there are attempts to alter demographic patterns through unlawful means.