Villa end goal drought to beat Brugge in Champions League opener

Aston Villa finally ended their goal drought as they kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

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Unai Emery's side have made a dismal start in the Premier League after a turbulent close-season marred by the departures of many of their Europa League-winning stars.

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They are goalless in the top flight and had mustered just one shot on target in their first three matches.

But Villa's opening game of the league phase in Europe's elite club competition provided a welcome tonic as they won for the first time this term.

In torrential rain at the Jan Breydel Stadium, John McGinn put Villa ahead in the early stages with his team's first goal this season.

Hugo Vetlesen equalised soon afterwards, but Emiliano Buendia restored the visitors' lead before Nicolas Jackson's first goal for Villa increased their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Nicolo Tresoldi's penalty after the interval set up a tense finale, but Villa held firm.

Villa can now turn their focus to securing a first top-flight win against Nottingham Forest this weekend before resuming their Champions League fixtures against Fenerbahce in October.

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{{^usCountry}} Villa won the Europa League last season to end their 30-year trophy drought, but the team that made history by beating Freiburg in Istanbul has been ripped apart in a matter of months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Villa won the Europa League last season to end their 30-year trophy drought, but the team that made history by beating Freiburg in Istanbul has been ripped apart in a matter of months. {{/usCountry}}

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Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Digne and Ezri Konsa were all sold in a summer of upheaval.

The rebuild, sparked by Villa's need to stay within football's financial regulations, is a major test for Emery and this was the first sign that he can find a solution.

Villa thrashed Brugge in the Champions League last 16 in 2025 and once again they proved too strong for the Belgian club.

- Villa click at last -

After three weeks of frustration, Villa scored their first goal of the season in the 11th minute.

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Pau Torres was the catalyst with an incisive run and pass that picked out McGinn, who curled a fine finish past Yann Sommer.

George Hemmings nearly doubled Villa's lead moments later, but Sommer was equal to the 19-year-old's effort.

Hemmings squandered another chance when he scuffed wide with the goal at his mercy.

Brugge took advantage of those misses to level in the 18th minute.

Teed up by Jan Virgili's dynamic burst, Vetlesen punished Villa's hesitant defending as he lashed a clinical strike past Zion Suzuki into the bottom corner.

But Villa were clicking in attack at last and they regained the lead three minutes later.

It was a move of ruthless efficiency as Joao Gomes picked out Buendia and his unerring strike gave Sommer no chance.

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With both sides pouring forward with abandon, Jackson bagged Villa's third in the 43rd minute.

Jackson was much-maligned during his disappointing spell at Chelsea, but the £65 million signing showed impressive composure to hold off two Brugge defenders and evade Sommer before slotting into the empty net.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka gifted Brugge a lifeline in the 61st minute when he handled Joaquin Seys's cross, conceding a penalty that Tresoldi stroked past Suzuki.

Villa were under seige as Brugge pushed for an equaliser.

They narrowly avoided blowing the lead when Tresoldi's header was fumbled onto the post by Suzuki.

Tresoldi should have levelled in stoppage-time, but the striker's header was straight at Suzuki as Emery breathed a sigh of relief.

smg/nf

SUZUKI MOTOR

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