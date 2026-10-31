Most employers assume younger employees want more perks and warmer words. It does not work that way. Here is why.

Young Talent Reads the System Before It Reads the Slogan

October 2026

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Sheryl Sandberg once called a slide deck the most important document ever to come out of Silicon Valley, as reported at the time. The deck was not about a product. It was about culture. Its sharpest idea fits on one line. Real values, it said, are shown by “who gets rewarded, promoted, or let go,” according to Netflix’s culture deck.

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That line explains how young talent reads a workplace. Not by the poster in the lobby. By what the company actually does. A poster takes a weekend to print. A system takes a year to build and a decision to live by it. That cost is why people believe one and forget the other.

Slogans Are Free. Systems Are Believed.

Economists call this a costly signal. Anyone can say they value people. Few will redesign how they grow, review and support them. So the redesign is the claim people trust.

India’s young professionals vote the same way. A Naukri survey of more than 23,000 Gen Z professionals in corporate India found that 81 percent prefer recognition through growth opportunities. Only 9 percent chose praise. And 57 percent define career growth as learning new skills on the job, not as promotion. Growth, to them, is something a company must build. A title cannot supply it.

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{{^usCountry}} "Young professionals notice very quickly when a poster says one thing and the process says another. A value on the wall means little if the system behind it does not work. They want simple answers. Who decides my growth? How is my work judged? Who fixes it when something breaks? Clear answers build more trust than any slogan." — Rushit Shah, Whole-time Director, DevX How Razorpay Cut Review Calibration From 40 Percent to Under 20 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Young professionals notice very quickly when a poster says one thing and the process says another. A value on the wall means little if the system behind it does not work. They want simple answers. Who decides my growth? How is my work judged? Who fixes it when something breaks? Clear answers build more trust than any slogan." — Rushit Shah, Whole-time Director, DevX How Razorpay Cut Review Calibration From 40 Percent to Under 20 {{/usCountry}}

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Razorpay shows what a rebuilt system looks like. An internal survey found its reviews carried too much paperwork and too little real feedback. In September 2023, the company redesigned the process, People Matters reported

Feedback became continuous, drawn from peers, managers and direct reports and measured against six core values. Mid-year check-ins turned to career goals. Performance talks were separated from pay decisions. Calibration, which once took 40 percent of the review process, fell to 16 to 18 percent.

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The split is the smart part. When a conversation is not about money, people can hear what is said.

The Three Systems Young Talent Reads First

Systems do not live only in HR policies. The workplace is one too. Put the evidence together and three systems stand out.

Growth. Can I see my next two steps? Proof looks like named levels, clear criteria and real access to learning.

Feedback. Will someone tell me how I am doing, soon? Proof looks like regular check-ins from managers and peers, with a clear way to act on them.

Daily reliability. Do the basics work without a chase? Proof looks like tools, space and support that hold up on an ordinary Tuesday.

These small things add up. They tell a new joiner whether the company has thought about their day. Young employees feel it quickly, and they remember it.

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"Operations is where a company keeps its promises. When the space, the tools and the support run smoothly, people stop thinking about them and start thinking about the work. It is easy to overlook and hard to build. In our experience, younger teams feel it on day one, and it shapes how they see the company for years."

— Rushit Shah, Whole-time Director, DevX

The Office Is the Policy Every Employee Reads Daily

The third system is the easiest to miss. It is also the only one employees meet every day. Hybrid work has raised the stakes. When people travel in for fewer days, each day on site has to deliver. The connection holds. The room can be booked. Someone answers when the air conditioning fails.

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These small things carry big signals. They tell a new joiner whether anyone thought about their day.

The Bigger Picture

Employers often ask what young talent wants. A better question is what young talent can see working.

Leaders can start with three simple tests. Can an employee see how to grow here? Can they see how pay and promotion are decided? Can they count on the basics every day?

A yes to all three needs no campaign. It builds a reputation that passes from one employee to the next. Companies that invest in systems now will find that trust compounds.

"The strongest workplaces work like good infrastructure. You rarely notice them, and you always rely on them. Symbols can start a conversation. Systems keep it going, day after day, long after the launch event is forgotten. A company earns its reputation in the small moments of an ordinary week."

— Rushit Shah, Whole-time Director, DevX

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