Zeeba Revamps Packaging and Announces Chef Vikas Khanna as Its Global Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, Delhi, India ---

World’s Largest Basmati Rice Export Brand Returns Home with a Promise: "Aisa Basmati Nahi Dekha".

World’s most influential Indian chef celebrating World’s Most Beautiful Basmati.

Ramneek Singh, Chairman, Supple Tek Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna

Zeeba, the flagship consumer brand from Supple Tek Industries Pvt. Ltd., one of the world's largest exporters of premium Basmati rice, has announced celebrity Michelin-starred chef, author, humanitarian and global culinary icon and Time100 2026 recipient Chef Vikas Khanna as its Global brand Ambassador. The world's most influential Indian chef celebrates the most beautiful basmati as he joins hands with Zeeba Basmati Rice.

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The announcement marks a significant milestone in Zeeba's India growth journey as the brand prepares for a nationwide expansion. Having built an unparalleled reputation across 93+ countries worldwide, Zeeba is now bringing its globally celebrated quality standards to Indian households.

The campaign, built around the powerful proposition "Aisa Basmati Nahi Dekha", seeks to redefine consumer expectations from Basmati rice by delivering export-quality excellence, exceptional consistency and a superior culinary experience to Indian kitchens.

In a fitting coincidence, both Zeeba and Chef Vikas Khanna trace their roots back to Amritsar, a city synonymous with rich culinary heritage and hospitality. While Chef Vikas, who has also been named as world’s most influential people by TIME100 has spent decades showcasing Indian cuisine on the world stage, Zeeba has been carrying the legacy of authentic Indian Basmati to millions of consumers across continents.

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{{^usCountry}} Today, both return home with a shared purpose, to offer India the best expression of its most celebrated grain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, both return home with a shared purpose, to offer India the best expression of its most celebrated grain. {{/usCountry}}

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As Indian food habits continue to evolve, Zeeba aims to become the preferred choice across regional cuisines from rich North Indian curries paired with fragrant Basmati rice, to Maharashtra's comforting Varan-Bhaat, South India's iconic biryani and countless everyday meals that bring families together.

Chef Vikas Khanna speaking on this association said, "Some journeys are deeply personal, and this association with Zeeba is one of them. We both come from Amritsar, a land where food is not merely nourishment but an expression of love, tradition and pride. Having spent years representing India and its culinary heritage across the world, I have witnessed how Basmati rice is one of our country's most cherished ambassadors and I am delighted to be a part of the same. What excites me about Zeeba’s new campaign “Aisa Basmati Nahi Dekha” is its commitment to quality and authenticity. The same rice that is celebrated on dining tables across the world now deserves to be enjoyed by Indian families every day too. This is not just about a product; it is about bringing home a standard of excellence that India can proudly call its own. I am honoured to be part of this journey and look forward to inspiring consumers to rediscover the true joy of exceptional Basmati."

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Ramneek Singh, Chairman, Supple Tek Industries Pvt. Ltd., said: "For over a decade, Supple Tek has proudly been the World's Largest Exporter of Basmati Rice, taking India's most beautiful basmati to tables across more than 93 countries. With Zeeba in India, our endeavour has always been to ensure that the consumers back home, experience the very same export-quality Basmati that the world has trusted for years. Today, we are taking that promise a step further with our refreshed packaging, designed to better reflect the premium quality, consistency and authenticity that Zeeba stands for while creating a stronger and more contemporary identity for consumers. Our collaboration with Chef Vikas Khanna marks another significant milestone in this journey. His unwavering commitment to authenticity, excellence and Indian culinary heritage mirrors everything Zeeba believes in. Together, we both come from Amritsar and have a shared vision of taking India to the world. Every grain of Zeeba reflects decades of expertise, uncompromising quality and a legacy built on trust. As we continue to strengthen our presence across India, we remain committed to bringing home the same world-class Basmati that has made Supple Tek the World's Largest Exporter for the last 10 years.”

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Manisha Singh, Director, Maximus Collabs, the agency behind the launch campaign and packaging revamp, shared: "After working in the Basmati rice category for nearly a decade, we have seen every quality benchmark. But when we experienced Zeeba, our first reaction was, 'Aisa Basmati Nahi Dekha.' That honest moment became the foundation of the campaign. As we built the brand's narrative, Chef Vikas Khanna was the natural choice as someone who is the world’s most influential Indian chef and he is celebrating world’s most beautiful basmati. His journey from Amritsar to becoming one of India's most respected global culinary ambassadors reflects Zeeba's own journey from the heart of India's Basmati belt to homes across 93 countries. His belief that every great dish begins with exceptional ingredients makes him the perfect voice for Zeeba's promise of quality and purity. Whether it's an everyday meal or a grand celebration, Zeeba is committed to making every rice dish truly exceptional."

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The launch campaign will roll out across digital, retail and consumer touchpoints, highlighting Zeeba's commitment to quality, consistency and superior taste experiences. Through Chef Vikas Khanna's culinary expertise and Zeeba's globally trusted heritage, the brand aims to inspire Indian consumers to elevate their everyday cooking and celebrate every meal with rice that truly stands apart.

As India embraces a new era of conscious consumption and quality-led choices, Zeeba is ready to make its mark with a simple promise - "Aisa Basmati Nahi Dekha" in an all new packaging.

About Zeeba

Zeeba is the flagship consumer brand of Supple Tek Industries Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading Basmati rice companies and the world's largest exporter of Basmati rice for more than ten consecutive years. With a global presence spanning over 93 countries, Supple Tek has built a legacy of delivering premium-quality Basmati rice to consumers and businesses across international markets.

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Bringing this world-class expertise to Indian households, Zeeba offers a thoughtfully curated range of premium Basmati rice that combines exceptional grain quality, consistency and authentic taste. Every grain is carefully sourced, naturally aged and processed using world-class standards to ensure a superior culinary experience. Rooted in India's rich food heritage while embracing global quality benchmarks, Zeeba is committed to making every meal memorable with rice that celebrates purity, authenticity and excellence.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.