19 buses to take 653 migrant workers to their hometowns from Gurugram

A Gurugram administration spokesperson said that as per the directions of the Haryana government, 19 buses of the state roadways corporation will be deployed for this. “

gurugram Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:56 IST
According to officials, at least 634 workers hail from different parts of Uttar Pradesh while 14 are from Uttarakhand and five are from Punjab. (HT file photo )
         

At least 653 migrant workers staying at different shelter homes in the city will be sent to their home states from Gurugram in 19 buses on Sunday. The district administration said these workers were stopped by the police when they were walking back to their homes in other states after the lockdown was announced. However, only those workers who are healthy and have no flu-like symptoms will be allowed to go, the administration added.

According to officials, at least 634 workers hail from different parts of Uttar Pradesh while 14 are from Uttarakhand and five are from Punjab. Some of these workers were on their way to UP and were moving towards the Kundli–Manesar–Palwa Expressway when the borders were closed and they were stuck in the city. Officials said they worked in areas such as Chandigarh, Panipat, Sonipat, Jhajjar and adjoining regions.

A Gurugram administration spokesperson said that as per the directions of the Haryana government, 19 buses of the state roadways corporation will be deployed for this. “Modalities for their transport have been worked out and all norms for social distancing would be followed during travel. Also, only those workers are being sent who are healthy. Their temperature and other parameters have also been checked by health teams,” the spokesperson said.

Around 950 workers, including these 653, have been staying in shelter homes set up by administration in Gurugram. The remaining workers will continue to stay there as they have been living and working in the city for the past few years and went to the shelters only to seek food, said officials.

