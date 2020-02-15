Class 6 student severely injured in school; principal, teachers booked

gurugram

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 18:15 IST

A 11-year-old student of a private school in Sector 7 extension suffered severe injuries, including a nose fracture, after falling to the ground during the morning assembly, the police said.

The boy alleged that he was pushed, when they were standing in queue, following which he became unconscious and was rushed to a private hospital. The boy, a class 6 student, sustained injuries to his hand, face and neck, including a nose fracture, the police said.

The boy’s father lodged a complaint on Friday evening, following which the police booked the principal and teachers of the school for criminal negligence. The FIR doesn’t mention the names or the total number of teachers booked. They were booked under sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code by the Sector 9 police. The father has also asked the education department to take action against the school management.

According to the police, they received a call from the father, informing them about the incident late February 10. A team was rushed to the spot and found the injured student lying on the hospital bed. “The student, in his statement, which he changed twice, said that someone allegedly pushed him hard to the ground. When he opened his eyes, he found himself in the hospital,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The school authorities rushed him to a private hospital where he was administered first aid, bandage and then sent home, the police said. The victim is currently out of danger and his statement was recorded on Friday, the police said.

Sangwan said the teachers did not disclose the truth about the incident to the doctor and family members, and tried to mislead them. “Even the child did not reveal the truth to his parents and the matter was revealed only after he was discharged and sent home,” he said.

Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Devilal Nagar in Sector 9, said that he and his wife had rushed to the hospital when they received the call from the school. “My son left for school at 8.15am on January 10. Around 8.45am, I received a call from the school in-charge, informing that my son has suffered minor injuries and was admitted to the hospital,” he said.

The father alleged that when he reached the hospital, he was shocked to see the severe injuries and cut marks to the face, and the nose fracture. “I asked the school management to show me the CCTV footage, but they refused and said there was no camera covering the incident spot. Even doctors are not ready to believe that just a fall can injure a child to this extent,” Kumar said.

A police team visited the school on Saturday to record statements, said police, adding that the team will visit the school on Monday to speak with the students who were present at the assembly.

Kumar said the victim’s cousin, who is studying in class 8, told him that he had heard a loud noise during the assembly and later found his cousin had fallen. No arrest has been made so far, the police said.