Delhi, Haryana police close border; arrange for shelter, medical care of migrants desperate to reach home

gurugram

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:30 IST

After thousands of migrant workers from Gurugram, Delhi and Noida thronged the Anand Vihar bus terminal to board buses crossing into Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi and Haryana Police closed its borders on Saturday evening, prohibiting the movement of migrant workers heading towards Delhi.

On Sunday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a video conference with the officials of different districts on Sunday directed to close the state as well as borders of their respective districts in the wake of lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. In a tweet, Khattar wrote, “Officials have been directed to seal statess as well borders of all districts. People who are migrating, their health should be examined and provided with food and staying facilities.”

Inspector Sanjay Rawat, Vasant Kunj police station, Delhi, deployed at Gurugram-Delhi border after crossing defunct toll plaza said that they have orders not to allow the migrant labourers to cross the stretch in a group. “This move is to ensure they are protected and social distancing is maintained to prevent transmission of coronavirus,” said Rawat.

“On Saturday evening we received the order not to allow migrant workers to cross the border. The Gurugram police should also stop them, not allowing them to reach this far at our police post. Sending them back is a hassle for labourers and time consuming for us also,” he said.

Ram Kumar, a resident of Jhansi, who worked in a factory near Jhajjar said that he along with his relatives started walking on Saturday night and after crossing the Gurugram border towards Delhi, they were stopped and asked to return. “It is an emotional breakdown as we have walked more than 50 kilometres and had to return all the way. There was a lot of support from the public and police as they provided us with food and water but we are helpless as we don’t know how to cross the border and reach home,” he said adding that he does not want to travel by bus due to the coronavirus.

On the National Highway -48, Gurugram Police on Sunday was seen sending back groups of migrant workers towards Manesar. They kept on following them to stop them from returning. Lankesh Singh who along with 10 other labourers wanted to board a bus to Bareilly, were seen huddled under a tree at sector 30. “We have returned from the Delhi border. But we will again go back till they don’t allow us. We cannot stay here as there is no work for us,” said Lankesh, who worked as farm labour in Pataudi.

Deepak Saharan , deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said that they are helping the labourers to reach base camp set up in Manesar and are supporting them to board the Haryana roadways bus ferrying passengers to their respective areas. “More than 200 police personnel are deployed near the Rajasthan border to ensure they do not face any kind of problem,” said Saharan.