Four officers of Faridabad Police booked on charges of abetment of suicide

gurugram

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:20 IST

At least four officers of Faridabad Police were booked for the alleged suicide of a 22-year-old woman, the sister of a cybercrime suspect, in Gururgam’s Rajendra park area on Saturday.

Gurugram Police has registered a case under abetment of suicide and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a sub-inspector of the cybercrime police station of Sector- 19 in Faridabad, said the police.

The victim’s family had alleged that she died by suicide due to the “humiliation and torture” by Faridabad Police.

As per the complaint, a crime unit of Sector 19 of Faridabad Police raided the house of the cybercrime suspect, named Shankar, on Friday night. Family members of the suspect alleged they were tortured the entire night in their house, taken to the crime unit in Faridabad the next morning, and even subjected to third-degree abuse. They alleged that the deceased woman, who was the sister of the accused, killed herself due to “humiliation and torture” faced by the family in the hands of the police.

Surender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Rajendra Park police station, said the case was registered on the complaint of the deceased brother. “The family has alleged torture and assault against the police team,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated by the senior officers.

Singh said the body of the deceased was handed over to the family members on Sunday after the post-mortem examination and, as per the medical reports, it was a clear case of death due to hanging.

Sandeep Singh, brother of the deceased and the complainant in this case said, an FIR into the matter has been registered against the policemen. “On Friday, police personnel came to the house and started inquiring about Shankar. He is wanted in a fraud case and had allegedly helped his close aide to run from the police custody in Gurugram. The policemen physically abused everyone and assaulted the deceased,” he said. On Saturday, the victim died after hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her apartment.

Sube Singh, the spokesperson of the Faridabad police, said, “The cybercrime police station team conducted a raid on Friday night at the house of the suspect, who is involved in a cheating case of ₹6 lakh. He also helped his accomplice in escaping from the custody of the Faridabad Police in Gurugram on the same day. A separate case has been registered against him in this matter.” Singh, however, denied that the allegation that the family members of the suspect were tortured.

Singh, said “Shankar and a few others have been accused in a case of cyber fraud wherein they used to clone SIM cards of people in the name of porting their phone numbers. They used to empty out their bank accounts later. A case in this regard has been registered at the cyber police station of Faridabad.”

Singh said Faridabad police officials are also probing the case and will ensure justice to the family.