Highway firm threatens to block link to Dwarka expressway

With the Delhi-Gurgaon highway concessionaire threatening to close the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Monday after it secures a written order from the Delhi High Court, the residents of the developing sectors of New Gurugram said that they would launch a protest movement if this happens.

The residents also said that they would ask the district administration and the Haryana government to seek relief from the Delhi High Court, as this order to block the roads would badly hamper the movement of traffic and force the commuters to cross the Kherki Daula toll plaza, which remains congested throughout the day.

Last Friday, the highway concessionaire, Millenium City Expressway Private Lim-ITED (MCEPL), had said that it has got an interim relief from the court, which allowed it to close the NPR and SPR connectivity with the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway till the next date of hearing on February 19.

Gurugram’s deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh had confirmed that an order in favour of the concessionaire has been received. However, the concessionaire could neither rebuild the wall nor install grilles at the two sites because it was not able to get a written order from the court.

“We will get a written order on Monday and block the roads, as it is within our right to prevent any loss of toll revenue. The NHAI has refused permission for connecting these roads as well,” said S Raghuraman, CEO, MCEPL.

The announcement that both the roads will be blocked has not gone down well with the residents of new Gurugram, who are planning to hold protests, approach the court and also push the government to take preemptive legal action against this move.

“When chief minister himself has acknowledged the problems being faced by the people of developing sectors and passed the order, then no other authority has the power to rebuild the wall. If the wall is built or the Kherki Daula toll plaza bypass is blocked, then people will oppose it tooth and nail”, said Pradip Rahi, general secretary Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association.

Another group of residents under the United Association of New Gururgam carried out a cycle rally to highlight the pollution caused by the Kherki Daula toll plaza. “The opening of these roads was a genuine decision taken by district administration and government in public interest. The court needs to be apprised about the problems faced by the people,” said Pravin Malik, vice-president of the association.

Vinay Pratap Singh, when contacted, refused to comment on the matter. However, officials privy to the issue indicated that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar could take it up with union transport minister Nitin Gadkari to find a way out of the legal tangle. “The matter is likely to be taken up at the highest level, as the CM had directed the wall to be removed,” said a senior official.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 15:14 IST