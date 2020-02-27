Transgender, out on bail in murder case, shot at near Gurugram district court

gurugram

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:09 IST

A transgender person was critically injured when three bike-borne unidentified men allegedly shot at a group of transgender persons near Rajiv Chowk on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway around 11am Wednesday morning. According to the police, the victim suffered four bullet injuries when she was walking to the district court for a hearing in a murder case.

The victim, identified by her first name Meenu, was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, where she is receiving medical attention, police said, adding that the attack is suspected to be fallout of a turf war between two groups of transgender persons in the city.

Meenu was among 10 people who were arrested for allegedly murdering a transgender person near Kherki Daula toll plaza in November 2018 because of an alleged dispute over collection of money at the toll plaza. She and other co-accused in the case were released on bail on February 11 and were supposed to appear for a hearing in the case on Wednesday morning, police said.

“This is the third case of a violent attack between the two groups in the past couple of years after two murders in Kherki Daula and Manesar. It is suspected that the assailants had been following the group from Manesar. No CCTV camera footage is available from the area,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that the suspects fired several shots, of which one was a misfire. The victim sustained four bullet injuries on the face, ear, shoulder and back and is reported to be in a critical condition. The four other transgender persons managed to take cover by entering an office building,” a police officer privy to the investigation said requesting anonymity. He added that at least two of the assailants, who immediately fled the spot, were armed.

The police said the attack took place after the group, who had taken a bus from Manesar, deboarded near the flyover a few metres away from a police post, near the district court. According to the police, the suspects, who were wearing helmets, chased the transgender persons who were hiding before speeding away on a Pulsar motorcycle.

Based on the statement given by Meenu’s companions, a case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Shivaji Nagar police station on Wednesday.