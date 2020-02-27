e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Transgender, out on bail in murder case, shot at near Gurugram district court

Transgender, out on bail in murder case, shot at near Gurugram district court

gurugram Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correpondent
HT Correpondent
Hindustantimes
         

A transgender person was critically injured when three bike-borne unidentified men allegedly shot at a group of transgender persons near Rajiv Chowk on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway around 11am Wednesday morning. According to the police, the victim suffered four bullet injuries when she was walking to the district court for a hearing in a murder case.

The victim, identified by her first name Meenu, was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, where she is receiving medical attention, police said, adding that the attack is suspected to be fallout of a turf war between two groups of transgender persons in the city.

Meenu was among 10 people who were arrested for allegedly murdering a transgender person near Kherki Daula toll plaza in November 2018 because of an alleged dispute over collection of money at the toll plaza. She and other co-accused in the case were released on bail on February 11 and were supposed to appear for a hearing in the case on Wednesday morning, police said.

“This is the third case of a violent attack between the two groups in the past couple of years after two murders in Kherki Daula and Manesar. It is suspected that the assailants had been following the group from Manesar. No CCTV camera footage is available from the area,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that the suspects fired several shots, of which one was a misfire. The victim sustained four bullet injuries on the face, ear, shoulder and back and is reported to be in a critical condition. The four other transgender persons managed to take cover by entering an office building,” a police officer privy to the investigation said requesting anonymity. He added that at least two of the assailants, who immediately fled the spot, were armed.

The police said the attack took place after the group, who had taken a bus from Manesar, deboarded near the flyover a few metres away from a police post, near the district court. According to the police, the suspects, who were wearing helmets, chased the transgender persons who were hiding before speeding away on a Pulsar motorcycle.

Based on the statement given by Meenu’s companions, a case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Shivaji Nagar police station on Wednesday.

top news
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news