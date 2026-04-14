Bohag Bihu Special Sunga Pitha Recipe: Make Assamese Traditional Pitha Healthy And Nutritious At Home

Sunga Pitha, xaak bhaji, pitika and more, the Bohag Bihu special delicacies are endless. The festive rhythm of Bohag Bihu fills the air as soon as the Spring arrives, Homes light up, and kitchens become the soul of the celebration. Assamese people begin preparing early for Bohag Bihu celebrations through food and festivities. Among the whole lot of Bihu special recipes, the Sunga Pitha recipe comes as a pack of nostalgic and nourishing dish prepared at home. Bohag Bihu Special Sunga Pitha (Adobe Stock)

This bamboo rice cake from Assam is a festive indulgence as a wholesome blend of protein, carbohydrates, and essential nutrients. Traditionally cooked inside bamboo, this sticky rice cake carries a smoky aroma that instantly connects you to nature. Unlike regular sugar-loaded desserts, this healthier adaptation replaces refined sweeteners with natural ingredients. Therefore, Sunga PItha is the ideal choice for mindful eaters as well as weight watchers.

Talking about Assamese food culture makes you realise how simple food can define its brilliance. The Assamese traditional pitha, especially Sunga Pitha, fits into this philosophy without using any extravagant ingredients. Prepared during Bohag Bihu, these traditional rice cakes symbolise prosperity, togetherness, and respect for nature. For fitness enthusiasts, it is an occasional treat, but moderation is needed when consuming this pitha to keep your diet balanced.

Sunga Pitha Recipe: How To Make Smoky Bamboo Rice Cake From Assam Isn’t it fascinating how this sticky rice cake represents slow cooking? Prepared inside bamboo tubes, earthy flavours are absorbed while steaming those gently for a certain period of time. This Assamese traditional pitha has a chewy texture, nutty richness, and a naturally sweet taste. This pitha is one of the most cherished Bihu special recipes.

Ingredients for Sunga Pitha Recipe 2 cups bora saul (sticky rice), soaked

1 cup grated fresh coconut

2 tbsp crushed almonds

2 tbsp crushed cashew nuts

1 tbsp ground pistachios

A pinch of salt

Water (as needed for moisture)

4–5 fresh bamboo tubes (jaati baah)

Banana leaves for sealing Step-by-Step Guide for Sunga Pitha Recipe First, soak bamboo tubes in water for an hour to prevent burning.

Next you need to wash and clean the bamboo interior thoroughly.

The very next step is to soak sticky rice for 2–3 hours, then drain completely.

Mix rice with coconut, nuts, and a pinch of salt.

Now, add a little water to maintain a moist consistency.

You have to fill bamboo tubes up to three-fourths with the mixture.

Seal the openings tightly using banana leaves.

Roast over an open flame, rotating evenly.

Now it’s time to cook for 30–40 minutes until the bamboo chars slightly.

Once the pitha is ready, let it cool down for some time, split open, slice, and serve fresh. Nutrients in Sunga Pitha Recipe: Healthy Bamboo Rice Cake from Assam Food lovers as well as fitness enthusiats would love to know how this bamboo rice cake from Assam delivers balanced nutrition. The combination of sticky rice and nuts provides immediate sense of filling, sustained energy and coconut in this dish adds the required amount of healthy fat. This Assamese traditional pitha also helps in muscle recovery with plant protein and offers essential minerals to maintain overall wellness.

Nutrient Amount per Serving Source Carbohydrates 35–40 g Sticky rice (bora saul) Protein 6–8 g Almonds, cashews, pistachios, coconut Healthy Fats 8–10 g Coconut, almonds, cashews, pistachios Dietary Fiber 3–5 g Coconut, nuts Vitamin E 2–3 mg Almonds, pistachios Vitamin B Complex 0.2–0.5 mg Sticky rice, nuts Magnesium 40–60 mg Almonds, cashews Potassium 150–200 mg Coconut, rice Iron 1–2 mg Nuts, rice Sunga Pitha is a part of Bohag Bihu celebration and a cultural part of Assamese food scenario apart from being a right choice for fitness enthusiasts. This bamboo rice cake from Assam blends nutrition with heritage, making it ideal for festive indulgence. This pitha obviously offers health benefits; but you should always enjoy it in moderation to maintain a balanced and fitness-friendly lifestyle.

FAQs 1. Is Sunga Pitha healthy for daily consumption?

Suna Pitha is nutritious but should be eaten occasionally due to its carbohydrate content and calorie density. Moderation supports a balanced diet.

2. Can you make Sunga Pitha without bamboo?

Yes, but traditional bamboo cooking gives Sunga Pitha the authentic smoky flavour that defines this Assamese traditional pitha.

3. Is this recipe suitable for fitness enthusiasts?

Yes, Sunga Pitha offers protein and healthy fats, but portion control is essential for maintaining fitness goals effectively.