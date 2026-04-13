Ghila Pitha Recipe For Bohag Bihu, Try This Healthy Assamese Rice Cake At Home

Seasonal New Year celebration does call for rituals as well as traditional desserts. If Bohag Bihu is called the heartbeat of Assam, it won't be an exaggeration. This specific Bihu, starting on April 14, 2026, welcomes the Assamese New Year along with the seeding season. As the earthy smell of seeds and soil fills the air, the kitchen looks forward to the traditional dishes, where the Ghila Pitha recipe becomes the soul. Ghila Pitha Recipe For Bohag Bihu

This Assamese rice cake is a cultural icon of Bohag Bihu celebration. For health-conscious foodies, Ghila Pitha recipe is certainly a guilt-free treat. If you start counting on modern desserts, mostly there are options laden with preservatives and refined sugars. However, this rice pitha contains the goodness of jaggery and rice. You can pan-fry or air-fry this pitha with minimal oil. These traditional Assamese snacks do help you maintain a balanced diet.

This festive season, let the Ghila Pitha recipe be your go-to for a wholesome, soul-satisfying experience following the indigenous ethnic groups of the Northeast while keeping your wellness goals intact. Whether you are hosting a Bihu Sanmilan or enjoying a quiet morning with tea, this Bohag Bihu recipe brings in the ancient heritage and modern healthy living through its delicious bites.

Ghila Pitha: How To Make This Traditional Assamese Dessert For Bohag Bihu Ghila Pitha is a circular, pan-fried delight named after the "Ghila" or knee-cap because of its distinct shape. To celebrate the festive spirit of the Assamese New Year celebrations while maintaining health, you can reduce fat content, brush the pithas with minimal oil and air fry them until crispy instead of deep-frying. Also, you can use brown rice flour or incorporate a portion of ragi (finger millet) flour to increase fibre and mineral content significantly.

Ingredients 2 cups sticky rice ( bora saul ) or regular rice flour

1.5 cups grated jaggery ( gur )

4 tablespoons regular rice powder (for extra crispness)

1/4 cup warm water (add gradually)

Oil for frying (traditionally mustard oil)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder (optional for aroma)

A pinch of baking soda (optional) Step-by-Step Recipe Guide For Ghila Pitha Let the sticky rice soak for three hours. It needs to be drained, dried on a cloth, and then ground into a fine powder. Use a sieve to get rid of any big grains.

Dissolve the jaggery in warm water to create a syrup. Strain it to get rid of any impurities.

Put the rice flour and jaggery syrup in a large bowl and mix them together. If you want, you can add cardamom or a pinch of soda.

Make a soft, sticky dough by mixing. If it's too dry, add a teaspoon of water. If it's too wet, add more rice powder.

Put oil on your hands. Fold the dough into little balls and press them down into "knee-cap" shapes with a small hole in the middle.

Turn on the medium-low heat and add the mustard oil to the pan. Fry the pithas until the outside gets crispy and turns a beautiful golden brown colour.

Place the cooked food on a kitchen towel to drain. Serve hot with an Assamese tea. Nutritional Profile of Ghila Pitha (Per Serving) While rice cakes are often seen as light snacks, the Ghila Pitha recipe offers a denser nutritional profile due to its traditional ingredients. The combination of iron-rich jaggery and energy-providing rice flour makes it a wholesome energy booster, packed with essential minerals like manganese and magnesium that improve metabolism.

Nutrient Amount Source Protein 1g - 2g Rice Flour / Sticky Rice Carbohydrates 15g - 20g Rice and Jaggery (Natural Sugars) Fats 2g Mustard Oil / Cooking Oil Manganese 2g Whole Grain Rice Flour Niacin (B3) 4g Rice Grains Iron 5g Jaggery (Unrefined Sugars) Selenium 4g Rice Flour Magnesium 3g Rice and Jaggery

The Ghila Pitha recipe is a tribute to Assamese heritage and the joy of Bohag Bihu. By blending simple ingredients like rice and jaggery, you create a snack that is both culturally rich and naturally wholesome.



FAQs

What is the best rice for Ghila Pitha?

Sticky rice (Bora Saul) is traditionally used to provide the signature chewy texture and natural sweetness required for this pitha.

Can I store Ghila Pitha for long?

Yes, you can store these rice cakes in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4-5 days easily.

How do I prevent the pithas from breaking?

Ensure the dough is soft and well-bound. Adding a little regular rice powder helps provide the structural integrity needed during frying.