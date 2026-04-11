Gehun Ka Halwa Recipe For Baisakhi Harvest Festival 2026: A Healthy Wheat Halwa To Celebrate The Indian Solar New Year

Baisakhi, the ever-known harvest festival in India, is a time to celebrate the season of prosperity. Desserts and so many traditional sweets are there, which the Baisakhi festival calls for. This year, without upsetting your healthy diet, opt for a guilt-free indulgence with the Gehun Ka Halwa recipe. It's more of a twist on a traditional dessert that combines the goodness of wheat with the natural sweetness of jaggery. As a part of 'must-have' Baisakhi sweets, Gehun Ka Halwa (also known as Atta Halwa) is rich in nutrients and full of flavour. So, ideally, it certainly is the perfect way to enjoy the festivities without straying from your health goals. Gehun Ka Halwa Recipe (Freepik)

In case you are wondering what is Gehun Ka Halwa? It is a popular Indian dessert made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery. The process involves roasting the wheat flour to bring out a rich, nutty flavour before adding sweetened water. Garnished with almonds and nuts, this wheat halwa is a perfect festive treat that satisfies your sweet cravings while providing essential nutrients.

Wheat-based halwa, made with atta (whole wheat flour), ghee, and jaggery, is a nutritious alternative to heavily processed sweets. By using jaggery instead of refined sugar, this dish provides essential minerals and vitamins. Additionally, the reduced ghee content ensures that you can savour every bite without compromising on your health. As a festive treat for Baisakhi, this wheat halwa Indian dessert is ideal for anyone seeking a healthy twist on a beloved classic.