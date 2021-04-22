How to register for vaccination. All you need to know

The government has expanded the scope of vaccination against coronavirus disease for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 onwards. Those who are eligible can begin the process of registering themselves for the vaccination on the CoWIN portal from April 28. India’s daily cases have surpassed 3-lakh mark on Thursday, making it one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

India has administered 132 million coronavirus vaccine doses till Wednesday. This includes 9,219,080 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,851,361 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 11,628,882 frontline workers have had their first dose while 5,932,541 have got their second dose too.

India has authorised the use of Covishield and Covaxin for vaccination against Covid-19 and has approved Russian-made Sputnik V for emergency use. It also aims to approve vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna.

Meanwhile, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) announced the price of its Covishield vaccine which will be available for everyone above the age of 18 years in the open market. While one dose of this two-dose vaccine will cost ₹600 for private facilities, it will cost ₹400 for the state governments.

Those who are eligible for vaccination can register through the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app.

Here’s how to register on CoWIN portal:

1. Head to https://www.cowin.gov.in/home on your PC, laptop or mobile web browser (Chrome, Mozilla)

2. Click on “Register/Sign in” yourself

3. Enter your mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’ option

4. After the OTP arrives on your mobile, click ‘Verify’

5. Enter your details as on accepted photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth on the Register for Vaccination page.

6. Click on ‘Register’

7. After registering the option to schedule an appointment will appear following which you can click on the ‘Schedule’ option next to the name of the person

8. Enter your pin code in the next step, or select from the list of states and then the districts, following which the vaccination centres will show up

9. Select the vaccination centre, date and time and click ‘Confirm’

You can also reschedule your appointment and add up to three more people for vaccination against a single mobile number.

How to register via Aarogya Setu app:

1. Click on CoWIN tab on the home screen of the Aarogya Setu app.

2. Click on Vaccination Registration.

3. Enter your phone number to receive the OTP.

4. After the OTP gets verified Aarogya Setu will lead you to the Registration of Vaccination page.

5. Here enter your details like the Photo ID card type and number along with the name of the beneficiary.

6. In the next step, enter the pin code to get the list of the vaccination centres and click on the desired vaccination center.

7. Enter the date to check availability.

8. Select the time slot.

9. Confirm appointment.