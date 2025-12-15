Paneer Tikka Samosa Recipe, A Flavourful Healthy Snack For Winter Evenings

Paneer Tikka Samosa brings an unexpected twist to two Indian favourites, tikka and samosa, creating a snack that feels familiar yet exciting. The idea grew out of India’s evolving street-food culture, where cooks began experimenting with classic fillings to offer something new without losing the charm of traditional snacks. Putting marinated paneer inside a samosa wrapper is one of those smart combinations that immediately caught attention. Paneer Tikka Samosa(Freepik)

Paneer has long been part of Indian kitchens, valued for its protein, calcium, and ability to take on spices beautifully. Research shows that fresh paneer contains essential amino acids that support strength and satiety, making it a reliable ingredient for winter evenings when the body naturally craves something warm and substantial. The tikka marinade adds another layer of nutrition because curd-based marinades introduce probiotics and help the spices blend more smoothly into the paneer.

Samosas themselves have travelled a long way, from Middle Eastern kitchens to Indian tea stalls, transforming at every stop. The paneer tikka variation fits perfectly into this evolving tradition, connecting classic textures with bold tikka flavours without depending on deep-frying or heavy ingredients.

This version of Paneer Tikka Samosa feels playful, inviting, and easy to customise. It pairs the comfort of homemade snacks with the appeal of restaurant-style tikka, giving beginners and seasoned cooks a recipe that feels festive yet practical for winter evenings.

How To Make Crispy and Delicious Paneer Tikka Samosa



Paneer Tikka Samosa combines the popularity of paneer tikka with the familiar shape of an Indian samosa. Paneer’s protein and calcium make the filling more nutritious than traditional versions. The tikka-style marinade adds flavour without heaviness, giving you a healthy paneer samosa that suits winter evenings and quick festive snacks.

Ingredients (Makes 10 samosas)



For the Paneer Tikka Filling:

250 g paneer, crumbled or finely chopped

½ cup curd (thick)

1 tbsp besan

1 tsp ginger–garlic paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp kasuri methi

Salt to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

For the Samosa:

10 samosa sheets (or homemade dough)

1 tsp oil for brushing

Water for sealing

Instructions



Prepare the Tikka Filling:

Mix besan, curd, spices, ginger–garlic paste, lemon juice, and salt. Add paneer and coat gently. Cook the mixture in a pan for 3–4 minutes until slightly firm. Let it cool completely.

Shape the Samosas:

Take a samosa sheet and fold into a cone shape. Fill with the prepared paneer tikka mixture. Seal the edges with water. Repeat for all samosas.

Cook:

Brush each samosa lightly with oil. Air-fry at 180°C for 10–12 minutes or bake at 180°C for 15–18 minutes. Serve warm with mint chutney.

FAQs



How can I make Paneer Tikka Samosa healthier?

Air-fry or bake the samosas and use curd-based marinade with minimal oil.

Can homemade dough be used instead of samosa sheets?

Yes, whole wheat dough works well and makes the paneer samosa even healthier.

What makes paneer tikka a good filling?

Paneer adds protein, holds spices well, and stays soft, creating a flavourful and nutritious filling.