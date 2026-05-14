The Cancer Test That Wall Street Is Betting On

Much of the public debate over cancer blood tests has focused on early detection products like the Galleri test from a company called Grail, which promises to screen healthy people for more than 50 types of cancer.

PREMIUM Natera builds a personalized blood test to look for cancer recurrence.

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While these tests capture headlines and Super Bowl ads, the more proven opportunity for investors has been in a less glamorous market: checking for cancer recurrence.

For a patient who has just had a tumor surgically removed, the critical question is whether every cancer cell is gone. Many oncologists now use blood tests to answer that question months before a traditional scan could.

Natera, based in Austin, Texas, holds a near-monopoly in this market, known as minimal residual disease (MRD) testing. Its stock has roughly quadrupled over three years. The company is now valued at about $31 billion, making it the dominant player in what may be a new era of blood-based cancer testing. It has even surpassed Illumina, the sequencing giant on whose technology much of the industry depends. Revenue has grown from roughly $1 billion in 2023 to $2.3 billion last year and is projected by analysts on FactSet to reach $2.77 billion this year.

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But that impressive run creates its own problem for investors. At 10 to 11 times forward revenue, any growth that falls short of perfect spooks the market. Last week the stock fell about 10% despite an earnings beat, with first-quarter revenue growing 39% from the same period last year to $697 million.

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The long-term bull case is straightforward. MRD testing has barely scratched the surface. Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda estimates current penetration at only 6% of a $20 billion domestic market. For Natera to sustain its run, it must move beyond academic hospitals and into community oncologists both in the U.S. and abroad while staying ahead of the competition.

Natera’s flagship product, Signatera, is tumor-informed. After a tumor is removed, Natera sequences that specific tissue to identify its unique genetic signature. It then builds a personalized blood test to hunt for those mutations in the patient’s future blood draws.

“By the time a tumor shows up on imaging, it’s often too late,” said Neel Talwar, an oncologist at City of Hope, who uses the test on his patients. “Chemotherapy is much more effective at eradicating minimal disease than it is macroscopic disease that you can already see on imaging.”

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For years the excitement in cancer blood testing centered on multi-cancer detection, screening healthy people with a single blood draw. A core problem in those technologies is sensitivity. They miss a large percentage of early-stage cancers, particularly breast and prostate. In contrast, MRD is a sniper. It knows exactly what to look for because it starts with the original tumor’s DNA.

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Many specialists already use Signatera. But widespread adoption requires clinical trials demonstrating that acting on a blood-test result actually extends lives. Those results drive endorsement by bodies like the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, whose guidelines determine what insurers will cover. Medicare already pays for these tests, but commercial insurers, covering roughly half the eligible population, pay only about 25% of the time, says Dan Brennan, an analyst at TD Cowen.

Natera has submitted a Food and Drug Administration application for Signatera in bladder cancer, backed by a late-stage trial showing improved survival for patients who tested positive. Bladder cancer is a small market. The bigger unlock, Brennan says, will come if trials in larger cancer types show positive results and guidelines follow.

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An immediate catalyst may lie in Japan. Natera expects regulatory approval for colorectal cancer as early as this quarter. Unlike the fragmented U.S. market, Japan’s single national insurer could open access to Signatera for the entire country.

Natera Chief Executive Steve Chapman sees a future where this process is universal. Every cancer survivor would be sequenced at diagnosis and surveilled every few months. But Natera won’t be alone for long. Guardant Health remains the closest competitor, while Tempus AI and Roche represent longer-term competitive risks. Natera’s acquisition of Foresight Diagnostics last year was a move to maintain its technological lead.

Awareness remains the final frontier. Chapman recalls an Uber driver whose wife had breast cancer. Despite her diagnosis, the driver had never heard of Signatera and took Chapman’s contact details on the spot. That gap between the science and patient and doctor awareness is what investors are chasing.

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The path is long and the trials are slow. But the destination, a world where recurrence is caught before it spreads, looks increasingly inevitable. For patient investors, that may be enough.

Write to David Wainer at david.wainer@wsj.com