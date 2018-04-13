 Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling much better after heart surgery | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling much better after heart surgery

Last week, Schwarzenegger’s spokesperson, Daniel Ketchell, had said that the actor underwent a planned procedure to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997.

hollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2018 20:29 IST
Arnold Schwarzenegger thanked his fans for support during tough times.
Arnold Schwarzenegger thanked his fans for support during tough times.(REUTERS)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has thanked his fans for their support after undergoing a heart surgery and said he was feeling “much better” now. The Terminator star posted a video on his official Twitter account and offered an update on his health, along with a tweet, “Thank you all for caring. We are moving forward!”

“I just want you to know that I’m feeling much better. I can’t say, even with my positive attitude, that I’m great, because I’m not great yet. Great is a totally different level. But I’m good. I feel good. I get good care, good doctors, good nurses. Everything is fantastic,” he said.

The video then showed the 70-year-old actor sitting in front of a chess board. He said he was playing the game to help “freshen my mind and my memory a little bit”. “And we move forward. So I will stay in touch with all of you. And thank you all for being such jewels,” he added.

Last week, Schwarzenegger’s spokesperson, Daniel Ketchell, had said that the actor “underwent a planned procedure to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997.”

He said Schwarzenegger’s pulmonic valve was “successfully replaced” and that the star “is currently recovering from the surgery and is in stable condition”.

