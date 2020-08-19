Death on the Nile trailer: Ali Fazal is in star-studded company of Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer in Kenneth Branagh’s new Hercule Poirot mystery

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 19:29 IST

The makers of Death on the Nile have released the first trailer. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and is based on Agatha Christie’s novel by the same name.

The murder mystery’s cast includes Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Sex Education’s popular actor Emma Mackey, Game of Thrones alum Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand , Dawn French,Tom Bateman with Oscar nominee Annette Bening. The film also stars Kenneth as the beloved, popular Belgian detective Hercule Poirot and Bollywood actor Ali Fazal.

Death on the Nile is among Agatha Christie’s most popular books. It features a murder of passion on board a cruise ship on the river Nile. A classic locked room drama, it has been adapted on the big screen multiple times before.

Written by Michael Green, the film is slated for a very hopeful October 23 release. This will be one of the first major international pictures to see a global release amid the coronavirus pandemic. The trailer launched virtually amid fanfare on August 19.

This is Kennth’s second outing as Poirot after 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. The first film was also a star-studded affair starring Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer and others.

Ali Fazal shot for the film for three months in the UK last year. Talking about working with Ali, Kenneth had told PTI, “Ali was a joy to work with, an absolute joy. He’s a total pro. He’s a real details man. He was completely caught up in how the character looked sounded and was able to be very precise, but also very playful. He could improvise when I asked him to improvise.”

He has earlier starred in Victoria and Abdul with Judi Dench and in Furious 7 with Vin Diesel and others. On the home turf, the actor has the second season of Mirzapur coming that is expected to drop on Amazon Prime later this year.

