Is Loki alive? Disney is planning a TV series with Tom Hiddleston, other Marvel characters

Disney will have an army of big-hitters on its side as the company debuts its streaming service in 2019. Having already announced a live action Star Wars series, being developed by Jon Favreau, it is now being reported that the Mouse House is enlisting the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, too.

According to a Variety report, Disney is developing two stand-alone series based on Marvel characters Loki and Scarlet Witch, along with potentially giving superheroes who have not starred in solo movies their own shows. Actors Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen are expected to reprise their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While both Disney and Marvel have made no official statement, Variety reports that the budgets for these shows -- expected to have six to eight episodes -- will rival big blockbuster movies. The shows will be overseen by Marvel President, Kevin Feige.

Marvel previously streamed shows on Netflix -- Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, etc -- and also produced series for networks such as ABC (Agent Carter) and Freeform (Cloak & Dagger).

Disney hopes for its streaming service to rival Netflix and Amazon, and is pouring big money into it. The Star Wars show will cost a reported $100 million, and original movies based on Lady and the Tramp and High School Musical will cost $25 million. It is also being reported that Disney intends for the service to cost less than Netflix.

This also raises questions about the future of both Loki and Scarlet Witch in the films -- Loki was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War but is rumoured to be making a return in 2019’s Avengers 4, which will serve as a conclusion to this phase of the MCU.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 12:04 IST