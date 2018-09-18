Captain Marvel trailer: Brie Larson film is just what we needed before Avengers 4. Watch video

Captain Marvel trailer has landed, and so has Marvel’s first female superhero -- with a loud bang on a Blcokbuster Video. It is the 90s and Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury is yet to make his acquaintance with an eye patch, Thanos’ finger snap is decades away and Captain America is still in deep freeze. This is when Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers , already a superhero, makes her smashing entry on earth.

We meet Jackson’s Fury as the trailer is shown from his perspective. Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn and Clark Gregg also make an appearance in the trailer.

Watch Captain Marvel trailer

Captain Marvel trailer was revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, with star Brie Larson in attendance.

Captain Marvel’s first photos hit the internet a week ago and the fans were busy dissecting the pictures and finding hidden clues about Avengers 4. However, there is more to this first-ever female fronted superhero film in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Part-Kree, part-human, Carol Danvers is the most powerful hero the MCU has ever seen. Her solo film, 21st in MCU, will see her as a part of an elite Kree military team called Starforce, where she is being trained by Jude Law’s commander. She will return to earth to fight the Skrulls — Marvel villains who have shape-shifting abilities -- with Ben Mendelsohn as their leader.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige told EW. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realised that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

We first heard of Captain Marvel in Avengers: Infinity War as the superhero paged by Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury before he crumbles into dust. However, before she comes to their aid, Carol Danvers has her own story to tell.

Feige had earlier told the Toronto Sun about Captain Marvel, “It allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a ’90s action genre was fun for us and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people and also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story.”

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Jude Law (Marv-Vell), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers) and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson).

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 18:42 IST