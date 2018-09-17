Captain Marvel’s budget revealed to be $152 million (Rs 1100 cr), here’s how it compares to rest of MCU

Captain Marvel, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature a female lead, reportedly cost an estimated $152 million to make, according to a new report. The Louisiana Economic Development website has listed the film - under the working title Open World - as having been partially produced in the state for approximately $152 million (Rs 1100 crore). This makes Captain Marvel one of the lowest budgeted Marvel movies in years, especially considering the near record-breaking $300-$400 million it cost to make Avengers: Infinity War.

While accurate budgets are rarely reported in Hollywood, several independent sources conduct research and arrive at the closest estimations. Many reports such as this, and in particular a study conducted by Film LA, have shed more light on how much Marvel movies cost. The most expensive MCU film is either Avengers: Age of Ultron or Avengers: Infinity War, both of which came close to touching $400 million. The least expensive MCU movie is Iron Man, which was made for $140 million.

Marvel has never officially released budget details. But president of the studio, Kevin Feige, once provided a rare insight into how much they’re spending. “The budget for Black Panther was bigger than Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, and you can’t do that without the support and encouragement from the leaders of the company,” Feige told Deadline.

For Marvel to keep Captain Marvel’s budget on the lower end of the scale shows the industry’s hesitation in pouring money into female-led blockbusters.

For comparison, here are the estimated budgets of every Marvel movie.

Iron Man (2008) - $140 million (Rs 1000 crore)

The Incredible Hulk - $ 150 million (Rs 1080 crore)

Iron Man 2 (2010) - $200 million (Rs 1400 crore)

Thor (2011) - $150 million (Rs 1080 crore)

Captain America: The First Avenger - $217 million (Rs 1500 crore)

The Avengers (2012) - $220 million (Rs 1595 crore)

Iron Man 3 (2013) - $178 million (Rs 1200 crore)

Thor: The Dark World (2013) - $152 million (Rs 1100 crore)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) - $177 million (Rs 1200 crore)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) - $195 million (Rs 1410 crore)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) - $365 million (Rs 2600 crore)

Ant-Man (2015) - $163 million (Rs 1170 crore)

Captain America: Civil War (2016) - $230 million (Rs 1660 crore)

Doctor Strange (2016) - $236 million (Rs 1711 crore)

Guardians of the Galaxy - Vol. 2 (2017) - $200 million (Rs 1400 crore)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - $175 million (Rs 1260 crore)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - $180 million (Rs 1300 crore)

Black Panther (2018) - $210 million (Rs 1500 crore)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - $400 million (Rs 2900 crore)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) - $162 million (Rs 1170 crore)

Meanwhile, Marvel’s investments have paid off. The series has become the most successful film franchise in history, with total grosses exceeding $17.5 billion (Rs 12,31,90,50,00,000 crore). The fourth Avengers movie is currently undergoing a final round of filming, before heading into the worldwide promotional tour towards the start of 2019.

