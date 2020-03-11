e-paper
Home / Hollywood / ‘Jennifer Aniston should be killed’, wrote Harvey Weinstein in email when asked if he’d harassed her

‘Jennifer Aniston should be killed’, wrote Harvey Weinstein in email when asked if he’d harassed her

Harvey Weinstein responded to questions about whether he’d harassed Jennifer Aniston by writing in an email that the actor ‘should be killed’.

hollywood Updated: Mar 11, 2020 10:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jennifer Aniston poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "The Morning Show" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.(AP)
         

Convicted sexual offender Harvey Weinstein wrote in an email that “Jennifer Aniston should be killed” when asked by a reporter to respond to untrue allegations that he had harassed her. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that Weinstein wrote the email in October 2017.

The response came after a National Enquirer reporter reached out to Weinstein for a story. “The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein,” the email read. Aniston’s reps, according to Variety, later denied that the incident took place. “The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey,” the Friends star’s representatives said.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City. ( REUTERS )

The email is part of a 1000-page trove of documents that reveal how the disgraced movie producer sought to correct his image after multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault were made against him, opening the doors for hundreds of women to come forward with their own stories, leading to what is known as the ‘Weinstein effect’.

Weinstein, 67, faces up to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actor Jessica Mann in 2013. He denied the accusations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

'Hey PM...': Rahul Gandhi's dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
'Seen what BJP did in Karnataka': Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
'We are getting sore' - Sehwag's reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
