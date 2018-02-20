Justin Theroux pulls out of TV appearance amid Jennifer Aniston split

Actor Justin Theroux has dropped out of his scheduled appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following the recent announcement of his split from Jennifer Aniston.

The 46-year-old actor was suppose to appear on the US talk show on Tuesday to promote his new Netflix movie, Mute, but has pulled out, reported People magazine.

The Leftovers star was announced for the show on Valentine’s Day (February 14) last week, but his name was absent from an updated roster released by the show on February 19.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who was slotted to appear after Theroux, has been bumped up to the evening’s first slot, and actor Chris Gethard is now filling in as a second guest.

In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Jennifer Aniston, left, and Justin Theroux pose in the audience at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. (Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

Aniston and Theroux, who had been married for two years, announced their separation last week. “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” they said in the statement released by Aniston’s longtime publicist, Stephen Huvane. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

