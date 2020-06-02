‘Marvel wants full control’: Patty Jenkins reveals why she dropped out of directing Thor 2

hollywood

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:10 IST

Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, who was once supposed to direct Thor: The Dark World before dropping out, has explained why she prefers DC over Marvel. Jenkins was speaking to Premiere magazine, and said that Marvel Studios prefers having full control over its movies, which she feels robs a director of their voice.

“I really like the people who work [at Marvel Studios], but they want full control over their movies. The director is under control,” she explained. “Yes, it can happen. Furthermore, it shows immediately if a director cannot impose his/her vision. When this is the case, I get the impression that these people are doing a different job than me. But with Wonder Woman 1984, I think I did exactly what I wanted. And then, everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to me: I love shooting great action scenes versus great sets. I really enjoy it.”

Jenkins, who directed the first Wonder Woman film to great acclaim and commercial success, was brought back for the sequel, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But before joining the DC Extended Universe, she was hired to direct Thor 2 for Marvel. The job ended up going to Alan Taylor, who has also criticised the studio for taking control away from him.

Thor 2 is generally considered one of the weakest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, drawing criticism not only from Taylor, but also actors Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba.

Jenkins also revealed that she had been contacted to make a Justice League movie, but turned that down too because she prefers not having to deal with ‘too many characters’. “I love comics, but I’ve come to superheroes through films,” Jenkins said. “There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don’t know. The point is, unlike other directors, I don’t really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. I’ve been contacted to make a ‘Justice League’ movie in the past, and it doesn’t connect to me. Too many characters.”

