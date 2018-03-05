Oscars 2018: Here’s a complete list of winners, updated live
The 90th Academy Awards: Guillermo del Toro’s romance fantasy leads the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk (8) and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (7). Here’s the full list of winners.Oscars2018 Updated: Mar 05, 2018 09:56 IST
The 90th Academy Awards, hosted for the second year in a row by Jimmy Kimmel, kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday. Guillermo del Toro’s romance fantasy The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk (8) and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (7).
Here is the complete list of winner from Hollywood’s biggest awards show. We will keep updating the list during the course of the event.
Best Picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Directing
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound
Original Screenplay
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
WINNER: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Winner: Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Foreign Language Film
WINNER: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Winner: Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Cinematography
WINNER: Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Film Editing
Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver
WINNER: Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)
Blade Runner: 2049 (Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola)
Darkest Hour (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)
Dunkirk (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis)
WINNER: The Shape of Water (Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin)
Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
Winner: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
Consolota Boyle, Victoria & Abdul
Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul
Arjen Tuiten, Wonder
Original Score
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
WINNER:“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Sound Editing
Julian Slater, Baby Driver
Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049
Winner: Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk
Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water
Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, and Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver
Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, and Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049
Winner: Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk
Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water
David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 (John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, and Dan Sudick)
Kong: Skull Island (Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, and Mike Meinardus)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould)
War for the Planet of the Apes (Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, and Joel Whist)
Animated Short Film
Winner: Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
WINNER: The Silent Child
Watu Wote: All of Us
Documentary Short Subject
Edith and Eddie
WINNER: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
