Oscars 2018 red carpet LIVE: Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie bring back the colours to Academy Awards

It’s the night everyone in Hollywood waits for all year to support their favourite films or to simply, put their most fashionable foot forward on the red carpet. After a black out on the Golden Globes in support of the #MeToo and Times’s Up campaigns, the stars decided to bring some colour back to the red carpet with the Academy Awards on Monday.

Several stars like are seen in reds, blues, greens and goldens while some still stuck to the monochrome. We wonder if Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence and other actors will wear something colourful this time or make yet another statement with a black outfit.

Check out our LIVE coverage of the Oscars main event here.

Here are the best dressed and biggest stars of the night:

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt at the Oscars. (REUTERS)

Sofia Vergana and Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello. (REUTERS)

Amy Adams

Amy Adams her husband Darren Le Gallo. (REUTERS)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone at the Oscars. (REUTERS)

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan at the Oscars. (REUTERS)

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. (Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner at the Oscars.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars. (REUTERS)

Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins

Octavia Spencer, left, and Sally Hawkins arrive at the Oscars. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Zendaya

Zendaya at the Oscars. (Agencies)

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Greta Gerwig and Timothee Chalamet

Greta Gerwig, left, and Timothee Chalamet arrive at the Oscars. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren at the Oscars.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern at the Oscars.

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss at the Oscars.

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb arrive at the Oscars. (REUTERS)

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon

Kumail Nanjiani, left, and Emily V. Gordon arrive at the Oscars. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault. (Agencies)

Allison Janney

Allison Janney at the red carpet. (Agencies)

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino. (REUTERS)

Allison Williams

Allison Williams at the Oscars.

Tom Holland

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland at the Oscars. (agencies)

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti

Chelsea Peretti, left, and Jordan Peele arrive at the Oscars. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Follow @htshowbiz for more