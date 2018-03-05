Oscars 2018 red carpet LIVE: Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie bring back the colours to Academy Awards
Oscars 2018 red carpet LIVE: Stars have ditched their black outfits to bring more colour to the red carpet.Oscars2018 Updated: Mar 05, 2018 07:50 IST
It’s the night everyone in Hollywood waits for all year to support their favourite films or to simply, put their most fashionable foot forward on the red carpet. After a black out on the Golden Globes in support of the #MeToo and Times’s Up campaigns, the stars decided to bring some colour back to the red carpet with the Academy Awards on Monday.
Several stars like are seen in reds, blues, greens and goldens while some still stuck to the monochrome. We wonder if Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence and other actors will wear something colourful this time or make yet another statement with a black outfit.
Check out our LIVE coverage of the Oscars main event here.
Here are the best dressed and biggest stars of the night:
Emily Blunt
Sofia Vergana and Joe Manganiello
Amy Adams
Emma Stone
Saoirse Ronan
Meryl Streep
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lawrence
Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins
Zendaya
Armie Hammer
Greta Gerwig and Timothee Chalamet
Margot Robbie
Helen Mirren
Laura Dern
Elisabeth Moss
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon
Salma Hayek
Allison Janney
Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino
Allison Williams
Tom Holland
Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti
Follow @htshowbiz for more